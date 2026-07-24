Mama Joy Chauke shared airport selfies and her boarding pass on X as she travelled to Stellenbosch for Jayden Adams' funeral on 24 July 2026

The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder's funeral service was scheduled at the Coetzenburg Centre in Stellenbosch

Some fans accused Mama Joy of clout-chasing, while others praised her for making the trip to pay her respects

Mama Joy flew to Cape Town to attend Jayden Adams’ funeral. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA, JoyChauke

Source: Instagram

South African football superfan, Mama Joy Chauke, has headed to Stellenbosch to bid farewell to Jayden Adams. Her heart might have been in the right place; however, her airport selfies had people talking.

On Friday, 24 July 2026, Mama Joy shared a four-photo collage on X showing her at the O.R Tambo International Airport. Her selfies showed her boarding pass for a flight to Cape Town. "On my way to Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Jayden's Funeral," she wrote in her caption.

The images, particularly the boarding pass showing seat 10F in Economy class, drew mixed reactions from followers who questioned whether the post was appropriate given the sombre occasion.

Jayden Adams' final send-off

The funeral service for the 25-year-old was held at the Coetzenburg Centre at the Coetzenburg Sports Grounds in Stellenbosch. Adams will be buried at Jamestown Cemetery. Family members, teammates, and supporters were expected to gather for an emotional send-off.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The soccer star's body was discovered on 11 July 2026, with Cape Town police opening an investigation into the circumstances of his death. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the cause. A private gathering and a public memorial service were held in Stellenbosch on 16 July 2026, giving supporters an earlier opportunity to pay their respects.

The midfielder had represented Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup earlier this year, featuring in three matches before South Africa were eliminated by Canada on 28 June 2026.

Mzansi divided over Mama Joy's post

The selfies and boarding pass drew both support and criticism. Some felt the post was tone-deaf given the grief surrounding Adams' passing, while others applauded her for making the journey.

@savgE_papi was blunt: "Respect his family, don't use the funeral to clout chase please."

@Bennetfor asked: "A lucky fan this time around, Mama Joy?"

@KgalaRamusi took a lighter tone: "Where are @GaytonMcK superfans? Waiting for the next World Cup? Safe travels, MamaJoy.....🙌"

@Themba_TT showed appreciation: "Well done to you. Pass our sincere condolences to the family 😔🙏"

@Aubrey_Senyolo kept it simple: "Safe travel, Mama Joy 🙏"

@PeterGreg... added: "Safe journey MyMamaJoy 🌺 May Jayden's Dear Soul Rest in Eternal Peace 🙏🕊️✝️🎊🇿🇦💔"

Mama Joy has long been a fixture at Bafana Bafana matches, known for her passionate support and colourful presence in the stands. Whether her airport post reads as heartfelt tribute or unnecessary fanfare, she is on her way to say goodbye.

Mama Joy and Gayton at FIFA World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie and superfan Mama Joy were photographed together in Mexico holding a South Africa scarf, despite their recent fallout

McKenzie had refused to fund Mama Joy's trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making their cheerful reunion all the more surprising to Mzansi

Source: Briefly News