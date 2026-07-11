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Jayden Adams, who recently represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup, passed away at the age of 25

Adams' mentor Brendine Johnson confirmed the news on behalf of the family, describing the loss as devastating

Mamelodi Sundowns declined to confirm or deny the news, asking for the family's privacy to be respected

South African football has been plunged into mourning following the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, who passed away at the age of 25.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams has passed away at 25. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

The news was first reported by Soccer Laduma on Saturday 11 July 2026. The publication confirmed the tragedy after speaking directly with Adams' representatives and his guardian. The cause and precise circumstances of his death had not been disclosed at the time of reporting.

Mamelodi Sundowns were approached for comment but stopped short of confirming or denying the news, instead requesting that the public afford the family space during an extremely difficult period.

Mentor speaks on behalf of the Adams family

Brendine Johnson, Adams' mentor, released a statement on behalf of those closest to the player, expressing the immense pain felt by all who knew him.

"At this moment, things are still raw, you know, things are still raw. The family wouldn't want to be contacted right now, they wouldn't be able to answer anyone. This passing has ripped everybody apart, returning from the World Cup just now, and then got such news, you know.

I had a close conversation with him on Thursday, the guy was really positive on returning back, and being able to return after the World Cup and go, you know, being a CAF champion, knowing what lies ahead, he was prepared. He doesn't waste time away, being at home with his family," Johnson said.

She added:

"So at this moment, I don't even have words to say, but we ask that the family's privacy be respected. Yes, I can tell you that he passed on. Nobody expected this."

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Adams rose through Stellenbosch before Sundowns move

Adams built his reputation in South African domestic football at Stellenbosch FC before earning a move to Mamelodi Sundowns and breaking into the Bafana Bafana national setup. His most recent appearance on the international stage came at the FIFA World Cup, where his performances drew widespread attention and underscored his potential as one of South Africa's most exciting young footballers.

His death comes just days after returning from the tournament, cutting short what many had anticipated would be a long and celebrated career.

Adams' World Cup appearances came in South Africa's opening match against Mexico, which Bafana Bafana lost 2-0. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder started the game and played from the beginning before being substituted in the second half.

The 25-year-old also featured in the 1-1 draw against Czechia, where he started and played the first half before being replaced.

Adams later came on as a substitute in South Africa's 1-0 victory over South Korea, while he was an unused substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Canada.

Relebohile Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News