FC Dallas confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns exercised a purchase option to sign Katlego Ntsabeleng permanently

The former Kaizer Chiefs player spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Mamelodi Sundowns from the MLS club

Ntsabeleng made 14 appearances for Sundowns last season, contributing two goals and one assist across all competitions

Mamelodi Sundowns have secured Katlego "Tsiki" Ntsabeleng permanently after his parent club, FC Dallas, confirmed that the South African side exercised its purchase option following a season-long loan arrangement.

The 28-year-old Johannesburg-born midfielder had joined Sundowns on loan from the Major League Soccer outfit for the 2025/26 campaign. FC Dallas announced the completion of the permanent transfer in an official statement.

**Ntsabeleng's Journey From Dallas to Tshwane**

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"Midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng has completed a permanent transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns after the South African club exercised its purchase option following his season-long loan," the statement read.

Ntsabeleng made his professional debut for FC Dallas on 26 February 2022, coming on as a substitute against Toronto FC in the 73rd minute. Over four seasons with the MLS club, he accumulated 92 appearances, scoring two goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player contributed meaningfully during his loan stint at Sundowns, making 14 appearances across all competitions and registering two goals and one assist before his transfer was made permanent.

**Sundowns Lock Down Midfield Option**

The move brings Ntsabeleng's loan arrangement to a formal close and ties him to the Brazilians ahead of what promises to be another demanding season for the Pretoria-based giants. Sundowns exercising the purchase clause signals the club's confidence in the midfielder's ability to contribute at the highest level of South African football.

His experience in MLS, combined with the familiarity he has built with the Sundowns squad during his loan spell, positions him as a useful option in the club's midfield rotation going into the new campaign.

Source: Briefly News