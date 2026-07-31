SAFA has spoken out after a controversy involving Banyana Banyana erupted across social media

A viral video involving one of Banyana Banyana's senior players has sparked fierce debate among supporters

The association says the matter will not end with Friday's crucial WAFCON clash against Ivory Coast

SAFA has responded after a viral video involving Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane sparked controversy. Image: safa.net

Source: UGC

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has responded after a viral video allegedly showing Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane insulting supporters sparked widespread debate ahead of South Africa's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final against Ivory Coast on Friday, 31 July 2026.

The association apologised for the "unfortunate utterances", said the matter was being handled internally and confirmed it would address the issue after the match.

SAFA responds after Bambanani Mbane video goes viral

In a statement shared on its official X account on Friday, 31 July, SAFA acknowledged the backlash surrounding comments linked to a Banyana Banyana player.

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"The South African Football Association (SAFA) has noted with concern, comments on social media related to a Banyana Banyana player," SAFA said.

The association added:

"We would like to assure the football loving fans and Banyana Banyana supporters that the matter is being dealt with internally."

The statement followed the circulation of videos from a TikTok Live in which Mbane appeared to express frustration over criticism and what she described as a lack of support for Banyana Banyana during the tournament.

In the clips, she appeared to tell supporters that if they did not want to support the team they should not do so. She added that the players would not "beg" for support.

She also appeared to use profanities while criticising some fans, saying many only watched football highlights before commenting on the team.

SAFA apologises and shifts focus to WAFCON clash

SAFA apologised to supporters while making it clear that the team's immediate priority remained Friday's knockout fixture against Ivory Coast.

"SAFA sincerely apologises for the unfortunate utterances and thanks the public for their unwavering support.

"With today being Match Day, the team's immediate focus is on the WAFCON fixture against Ivory Coast. The matter will be addressed after the fixture."

Fans divided over Mbane controversy

The incident prompted mixed reactions on social media. While some supporters called for disciplinary action, others argued Mbane had been responding to abusive comments and urged SAFA not to make any decisions before considering the full context.

SAFA has not indicated what action, if any, will be taken once the WAFCON fixture has concluded.

With Banyana Banyana chasing a place in the WAFCON semi-finals, SAFA has opted to postpone dealing with the controversy until after the Ivory Coast match. The association says the matter will be handled internally.

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper selection questioned after Tanzania defeat

Briefly News previously reported that Banyana Banyana's 2-1 defeat to Tanzania at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) sparked fresh scrutiny over the team's goalkeeper selection ahead of the decisive clash against Ivory Coast.

Former national team goalkeepers' coach Alex Heredia suggested football politics could be influencing selection decisions, while questioning the criteria used to choose the starting goalkeeper.

Source: Briefly News