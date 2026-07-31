A 5-year-old boy from the Eastern Cape known as Zuluboy filmed himself teaching a division lesson, with his mother as his student

Zuluboy used fruit as examples to explain sharing equally, walking viewers through sums like 10 divided by 2 and 12 divided by 3

Teachers and parents in the comments said his method was so clear they planned to use it with children who struggle with maths

Zuluboy wowed many viewers with his mathematics lesson. Image: Lujabe Siiphe

Source: Facebook

A five-year-old boy from the Eastern Cape is winning hearts across South Africa after a video of him teaching a maths lesson went viral on 31 July 2026. The young boy, known as Zuluboy, took it upon himself to explain division to an audience he affectionately calls "ama parents." His mother, Facebook user Lujabe Siphe, sat in as his student while he led the lesson with all the confidence of a seasoned educator.

Zuluboy's method has teachers paying attention

Zuluboy called his session a "lesson on sharing equally," using fruit as a practical tool to bring the sums to life. He walked his viewers through examples such as 10 divided by 2 and 12 divided by 3, making the concept tangible and easy to follow, even for the youngest learner. What made the video stand out was not just his age but the clarity with which he explained a concept that many children find difficult. His approach was visual, relatable and remarkably simple, and that caught the attention of educators and parents alike.

Watch Zuluboy teach his mum how to divide using fruit in the Facebook reel below:

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Mzansi reacts to the Little teacher

Several viewers commented that his teaching style was something they wished they had encountered in their own schooling. Others, including those who work with children in aftercare settings, said they planned to use his method directly with kids who struggle to grasp division.

User @Saziso Poyo said:

"This kid is very smart; he will go far with maths."

User @Charles Komane wrote:

"I never knew this easy method. Thanks, teacher; I will pass it to my son 👏🏾."

User @Man Tee shared:

"Haibo 🤔. I was never a slow learner; I just needed a teacher who could explain like this 🤔."

User @Nolene Seale asked:

"Does he teach his teacher 🤔🤗?"

User @Beverley Slabbert added:

"Thank you for this. I am going to show my aftercare children who struggle your method. You are a clever child."

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Source: Briefly News