A resurfaced clip shows Julius Malema telling MacG directly that the government should fund and control platforms like Podcast and Chill

Malema made fresh headlines on 30 July 2026 after calling MacG's show a political tool designed to depoliticise South Africa's youth

The old footage has divided Mzansi, with many siding with MacG over Malema's view on government involvement in media

Julius Malema and MacG's heated exchange reemerged. Image: julius.malema.sello, podcastandchillnetwork

Source: Instagram

An old interview clip of Julius Malema going head-to-head with MacG inside a podcast studio has resurfaced at exactly the right moment, reigniting a fiery debate about government influence, media freedom, and South Africa's youth.

X user @ThisIsColbert shared the footage on Thursday, 30 July 2026, the same day Malema made waves at an EFF press briefing at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg. Speaking to media, the EFF leader called out MacG's platform directly:

"It's called MacG Podcast. It's a political party, that thing. Its role is to depoliticise the youth."

Malema's face-to-face warning to MacG surfaces

The resurfaced video, filmed in what appears to be Podcast and Chill's studio, shows Malema sitting across from MacG and making a strikingly similar argument in person. In the clip, Malema pushed back against the idea that content creators can build and sustain platforms independently, arguing that the state has a responsibility to identify talent and fund it.

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"The government must identify potential. And where ideas are brilliant, put money," he said during the studio exchange.

He even used Toyota as an example, pointing out that the Japanese government backed the car manufacturer repeatedly through failure before it became a global giant.

MacG appeared to hold firm, suggesting the podcast was living proof that creators can thrive without government support. Malema was unconvinced, telling him that by rejecting state involvement, creators were effectively "excusing" the government from doing its job.

The conversation took a sharp turn when someone raised allegations against MacG, accusing him of being homophobic and of demeaning women, cutting the exchange short.

Watch the resurfaced studio confrontation between Malema and MacG below:

Mzansi reacts to old video of MacG and Malema

The clip landed hard, with South Africans weighing in on both sides of the argument:

@E1monMac reprimanded:

"And then once he lets the government take charge of his podcast that he grew from the ground up, they'll take charge of the narrative that they want to push. Good thing MacG didn't listen to that fool."

@ASZulu remarked:

"He who pays the piper calls the tune. This principle must be applied consistently. Young people have built their platforms without any assistance from the government. I stand to be corrected, but I haven't heard any of them ask for it. The government must stay away from podcasts. It must not try to regulate them."

@JKC960 shared:

"The problem with him is that he wants people to live and run their business model according to him or his views. MacG has proven himself to be the powerhouse of podcasting and he needs no one to dictate to him. The boy was fired by big capital and survived. Juju must chill."

@Provider199 said:

"Where the government is involved, there's no free speech; MacG shouldn't do a partnership with the government."

@Umlazikazi argued:

"Politicising youth means they can be distracted from other constructive engagements to be manipulated by politicians."

MacG responds to Julius Malema's criticism

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Podcast and Chill Network hit back at Julius Malema with a satirical video.

Mzansi weighed in on the heated exchange between Malema and the popular podcast, with opinions sharply divided online.

Source: Briefly News