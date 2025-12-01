MacG offers to undergo gender sensitisation amid Minnie Dlamini lawsuit

MacG formally responded to the Equality Court after Minnie Dlamini filed a hate speech and discrimination case against him

South Africans weighed in on the possible consequences that Podcast and Chill host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho is reportedly willing to accept in response to a case brought against him by Minnie Dlamini at the Equality Court in Johannesburg.

In August 2025, popular TV personality Minnie Dlamini approached the Equality Court, accusing MacG of hate speech and discrimination. This was after the Podcast and Chill founding host made some nasty comments about her while trying to make sense of why she had suddenly broken up with cosmetic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa.

MacG offers to undergo gender sensitisation in Minnie Dlamini lawsuit

MacG formally responded to the lawsuit in October, while admitting that Podcast and Chill, which he co-hosts with former Kaya 959 presenter Sol Phenduka, sometimes makes mistakes for which they have apologised.

In his affidavit, MacG expressed his willingness to undergo gender sensitisation sessions and participate in mediation to resolve the matter, subject to the conditions set by the court.

MacG argued that Minnie Dlamini’s R1.5 million demand was improper before the Equality Court. He suggested that the former Homeground presenter should pursue a civil case if she wished.

If the Equality Court rules in her favour, Minnie wants Mukwevho to donate the R1.5 million to Women for Change.

“I note the allegations made by Dlamini and submit that, should she be of the view that the episode is defamatory in nature, she can still approach the civil court for an appropriate remedy,” MacG said in his affidavit.

He also contends that the apology he has already issued to Dlamini is sincere, but is willing to revise it to her specifications or to participate in mediation if she remains dissatisfied.

“I submit that should she not be satisfied with the apology, I am willing to rectify the apology and to mediate the current dispute,” read the affidavit.

The case is still ongoing, with judgment yet to be delivered.

SA reacts to MacG's offer to Minnie Dlamini

After City Press shared that MacG is open to undergoing gender sensitisation in light of the Minnie Dlamini hate speech case, netizens flooded the comments with a mix of scepticism and support. The post was captioned:

“🌟 MacG is open to undergoing gender sensitisation in light of the Minnie Dlamini hate speech case. 🌈”

While several praised his willingness to engage, others criticised it as a public relations move designed to minimise the consequences rather than genuine remorse. Some even asked Sol Phenduka to have MacG confirm on the podcast that he suggested undergoing gender sensitisation.

Here are some of the comments:

@Gadfly495231 argued:

“Let's be honest: MacG's sudden openness to "sensitisation" isn't an epiphany, it's PR. The man's record speaks for itself; unrepentant sexism dressed up as content. This looks like business calculus, not contrition.”

@Zack_here asked:

“Will he go there after paying?”

@collen_sambo2 laughed:

“😂 for the sake of the podcast.”

@MngadiMburah requested:

“@Solphendukaa, please have MacG confirming this on the podcast.”

Slik Talk speculates why Minnie Dlamini is suing MacG

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk suggested why Minnie Dlamini is really suing MacG.

Slik Talk claimed the lawsuit wasn't about defamation and speculated the real reason why Minnie Dlamini is suing MacG. Slik Talk's reaction sparked mixed opinions, with some agreeing with him and others defending Minnie Dlamini.

