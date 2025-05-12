Controversial podcaster MacG has issued a heartfelt apology to Minnie Dlamini and South African women after his offensive comment about her body odour

MacG's apology came after his statement caused a social media uproar, leading to public backlash and intervention from Dr Brian Monaisa and Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Lesike

Despite the apology, fans remain divided, with some questioning its sincerity and speculating that it was motivated by sponsors pulling out of the show

Controversial podcaster Mcgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG, has issued a heartfelt apology to Minnie Dlamini and South African women for his vulgar statement about Minnie Dlamini.

MacG has been applauded for apologising to Minnie Dlamini. Image; @minniedlamini and @macgunleashed

MacG issues apology to Minnie Dlamini

MacG has finally apologised to actress and media personality Minnie Dlamini for his statement that caused a massive uproar on social media. The star angered women all over the world when he suggested that Minnie Dlamini was not able to keep a relationship for long because she may have body odour. MacG's sentiments came after Minnie broke up with plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa, after dating for a few weeks.

The clip grabbed the attention of several people, including Dr Brian Monaisa, who defended Minnie and called out MacG and his co-host, Sol Phenduka. The Deputy Minister for the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Lesike, also summoned MacG to parliament to discuss the matter.

Speaking in a clip shared on X by a user with the handle @_mashesha, MacG apologised to Minnie for his statement. He also noted that his statement was blown out of proportion. He said:

"I would like to apologise to the female chillers and South African women in general that I might have offended with that comment. That was not the intention. You know, we never say stuff to offend anyone."

MacG also extended an invitation to Minnie Dlamini to go on the Podcast & Chill. He added:

"I also want to extend an invitation to Minnie Dlamini. I want to invite her to the show. You are more than welcome to come. This thing started on the podcast; let's end it on the podcast. She's said some things, and I have said some things. Let's squash it once and for all."

Podcast & Chill co-host Sol Phenduka applauded MacG for apologising, however, he doesn't believe that Minnie Dlamini will accept going to the show after the horrible things that have been said about her.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to MacG's apology

Social media users also applauded MacG for issuing an apology and hoped that this thing would finally end. However, some people believe the podcaster's apology was not sincere, and he only issued it because sponsors were allegedly pulling out of his show.

@Jenna_original2 said:

"This is good and mature of MacG to issue an apology."

@SlikTalk_SA commented:

"Sponsors are pulling out, and the overhead is high. He had no choice but to fold."

@ozolovesnengi added:

"I doubt it's genuine. Why did he take so long? He is worried after seeing what happened to that guy."

@MT_Ntsonda said:

"Minnie should never go there!"

@Nyisist_V wrote:

"She should never set her foot there, never, you're disgusting."

@eden_zitha said:

"We all know the sponsors forced Mac to do this."

SA responds to MacG's apology to Minnie Dlamini. Image: @macgunleashed

