The controversial Nota Baloyi recently bashed DJ Maphorisa after he blew off a female supporter

Porry was spotted behind the decks when the woman stepped up and attempted to kiss him, only for her to be escorted away by security

While Nota said Porry could have just given the woman a kiss, social media users stated reasons why that wouldn't have been a good idea

Nota Baloyi dragged DJ Maphorisa for ignoring a female fan.

Nota Baloyi says DJ Maphorisa could have instead kissed his female fan instead of ignoring her advances, but Mzansi doesn't think so.

Nota Baloyi throws shade at DJ Maphorisa

Another day, another controversial statement from the infamous Nota Baloyi.

The opinionated music executive is topping social media trends with his latest statement regarding DJ Maphorisa.

Nota Baloyi says DJ Maphorisa should have just kissed the unknown female fan.

Madumane was spotted at one of his gigs when an unknown woman stepped up behind the decks and attempted to kiss him.

Reacting to the unexpected advance, Porry backed off and had one of his bodyguards confront and remove the woman from the area. However, Nota says Porry should have let it slide, and the woman's day:

"Just give her a kiss on the cheek and make her life. Return love with love!"

South Africans weigh in on Nota Baloyi's statement

Social media users said kissing the woman would have potentially ruined Porry's career, noting potential sexual assault allegations - allegations that Nota himself faced at some point.

Mzansi said Nota Baloyi's advice to DJ Maphorisa was dangerous.

Madumane is no stranger to the legal system himself after his ex-girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, accused him of physical assault.

kmosebetsi said:

"But that's sexual harassment. Try that on a woman and see."

zilevandamme asked:

"Is it not sexual harassment!? If a strange man kissed me on the cheek, I would be thoroughly revolted."

ENkhasi_nkhasi bashed Nota Baloyi:

"Those allegations and accusations against you now make sense. If the DJ was a female and the fan were a male, we were going to hear harassment this and that. Yet, now is love from a fan."

carterphil56 wrote:

"Absolutely not. Let's not abuse these celebrities like this. They are human after all."

CainAvey posted:

"Bad things are happening in South Africa, men are being accused of heinous crimes left, right and centre, best to play it safe."

LwrncP1 dragged Nota Baloyi:

"That would be rewarding bad manners. The reason you're famous for your foolish antics is that irrational people have rewarded your bad behaviour. Being insufferable has earned you a lot of attention. Hence, you keep trying to get even more and more controversial.

DJ Maphorisa meets fans impersonating him

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa meeting his young fans.

The young men had social media users in stitches after they hilariously recreated one of Porry's viral rants during his famous Instagram live streams:

NOKOSEKOKOTLA said:

"This is what Maphorisa does well, and years later, people will say he robbed them, but who are they when he gave them a chance?"

Keufrank wrote:

"I love South Africa! Thanks, DJ Phori, for recognising the boys."

