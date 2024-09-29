Former presenter and Rhythm City actress Itumeleng Bokaba has reportedly opened a rape case against Nota Baloyi

Self-professed music executive Baloyi had recently taken to X to ask for prayers, careful not to divulge too much

Controversial entertainment critic Musa Khawula's bombshell post on the allegations against Baloyi sparked a frenzy

Serious allegations have surfaced after Itumeleng Bokaba reportedly opened a criminal case against Nota Baloyi. Images: @lavidaNOTA, @YouthVillageSA

Source: Twitter

The serious criminal allegations facing controversial figure Nota Baloyi have been uncovered.

It follows the self-styled music exec's recent revelations in a later deleted cryptic post.

Bokaba 'opens' rape case against Baloyi

Things came to a head after another controversial influencer, entertainment critic Musa Khawula, dropped a bombshell about the sticky situation.

Taking to the timeline on Saturday, 28 September, Khawula posted:

"Itumeleng Bokaba has opened a rape case against Nota Baloyi. [She] says on 5 September 2024, Nota Baloyi forced himself on her ... at [his] home."

He later posted a picture of Baloyi and Bokaba, captioning it:

"Nota Baloyi with Itumeleng Bokaba in happier times at Dainfern Square."

The photo showed the two standing side by side, their arms around each other. Both are smiling into the camera.

Baloyi, despite not revealing the nature of the allegations against him, asked for prayers and sympathy in a now-deleted post on Friday.

However, following the posts by Khawula, he provided further details; without refuting his counterpart's post or confirming that he faced rape allegations.

His post an hour and 35 minutes after his picture with Bokaba was shared read:

"To everyone who knows and loves me, I’m sorry to have to put you through this, and I appreciate the support you’ve given me in proving my innocence. Given the seriousness of the allegations against me, I implore you not to do or say anything that’ll imperil the mental state of my accuser!"

Glaringly, Baloyi reiterated that he was "innocent", underscoring the validity of the post that he was facing nothing more than a rape accusation.

Mzansi onlookers have say

It is unclear whether he's been charged yet.

Onlookers had plenty to say about the recently surfaced mess under both Khaweul and Baloyi's mentions.

Briefly News scanned through a few.

@renei_Nay assessed:

"This explains his deleted tweet and the ones before that."

@enhlebheng95852 quizzed:

"Why are you being accused of rape? You just tweeted something very suspicious the other day."

@S_Phola__ offered:

"That's a twist I wasn't expecting."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News