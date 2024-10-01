Music executive Nota Baloyi recently revealed that he was allegedly granted a protection order

Nota Baloyi faced serious allegations of rape, and actress Itumeleng Bokaba accused him

He denied the damning claims that he raped her, alleging the sexual intercourse was consensual

Record label and music executive Nota Baloyi has spoken out following the drama between him and former Rhythm City actress Itumeleng Bokaba.

Nota Baloyi reveals he was granted a protection order. Image: lavidanota on Instagram/Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Was Nota given a protection order?

Taking to Twitter (X), Nota Baloyi revealed that he was allegedly granted a protection order but refrained from divulging too much information.

"Finally, I was granted a protection order from extortion that took place over a number of weeks, and when I refused to comply, I was accused of a heinous act. I posted about it numerous times and warned my followers to expect the worst… I find the support heartwarming, and I am grateful!"

Baloyi is facing serious allegations of rape after actress Itumeleng Bokaba opened a case against him. Nota, in numerous tweets, denied the claims, further alleging that the sexual intercourse was consensual.

Nota claims allegations affecting parents

He sent out a few posts addressing this incident, and in one, he directly hit at Bokaba, saying her allegations are weighing down on his parents.

"This is sickening; my mother is distraught, my Dad’s health is regressing, and my good name is being tarnished just to promote music. Why have I been waking up to this nightmare day after day? If it is God’s will that I get tormented in this manner, then so be it, for he forsakes me not!"

Nota further alleged that he was being blackmailed.

"What would you do if you were being blackmailed? Would you allow yourself to be abused or would you do what I’m doing & fight to prove your innocence? You only have one life & you only have one person to protect at all cost… I don’t want to be anyone’s Mkhovu. Not Natal’s son!

Itumeleng Bokaba accused Nota Baloyi of rape

In a previous report from Briefly News, severe criminal allegations against controversial figure Nota Baloyi were uncovered and came from actress Itu Bokaba.

Their WhatsApp conversations were revealed, and people weighed in on the matter.

