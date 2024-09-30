Nota Baloyi has denied rape allegations made by singer and actress Itumeleng Bokaba, also known as Okashii, and claims their encounter was consensual

Baloyi has filed for a protection order against Bokaba, with documents shared on social media supporting his side of the story

Fans have reacted with mixed opinions, some supporting his stance while others question the validity of the allegations

Nota Baloyi is not going down without a fight after being publicly accused of raping actress and singer Itumeleng Bokaba, also known as Okashii. The controversial media personality has filed for a protection order against the star after her damning rape allegations.

Nota Baloyi has filed a protection order against Itumeleng Bokaba after her rape allegations. Image: @itubokaba_sa and @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi denies Okashii's rape allegations

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has denied the rape allegations against him. The star, who has confirmed that he had consensual sex with the singer, has filed for a protection order.

According to screenshots of the documents shared on X by a user with the handle @mirandasebo, Nota claims that the incident happened at his house, but they agreed to sleep together.

Take a look at the documents below:

Fans share mixed reactions to Nota Baloyi's protection order

Social media has been split after the allegations against Nota Baloyi. Some fans are calling for his arrest, while others believe he is another victim of false rape allegations. Many hailed him for fighting for himself.

@mirandabeta4741 said:

"I hope gents are taking notes here, It's sickening how other women can go far to destroy a man's life when things don't go their way..."

@VinceMat01 commented:

"So, if he opened the protection order after the lady laid charges against him, it means the allegations are false?"

@exoticmommabear wrote:

"I stan!!🙌🏿 so glad that Nathi Baloyi didn't just fold 🔥"

@popotane added:

"The saddest part about the justice system they gonna drag this then drop it, she will never charged for false accusations and arrest."

@Rylee_Botha said:

"She definitely deserves to face justice, people cannot keep getting away with such dangerous accusations."

@KitchenPlug_ added:

"Nothing feels good like seeing men standing up for themselves and act against false accusations. Nota Baloyi did well by getting a protection order against her."

