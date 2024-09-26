Former Rhythm City actress Itu Bokaba claimed that she was the singer on Kwesta's song Mayibabo

The actress made shocking claims that she was only paid 29 cents in royalties from SAMRO

The producer of the song, Makwa, alleged that Nota Baloyi was responsible for the splits of Mayibabo

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kwesta’s ‘Mayibabo’ royalties scandal ropes in Nota Baloyi. Image: Cindy Ord via Getty Images/@itubokaba_sa/@only1makwa on X

Source: UGC

Nota Baloyi's name has been mentioned in the royalties scandal surrounding Kwesta's hit song Mayibabo, which features Okmalumkoolkat, DJ Maphorisa and DJ Buckz.

Former actress reveals 59 cents royalties received

The former Rhythm City actress Itu Bokaba made explosive allegations on TikTok recently when she revealed that she provided vocals on the hit song.

However, jaws dropped when Bokaba revealed that the South African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) only paid her R0.59 cents. Itu stated that when she queried this, Nota told her that the money was given to DJ Maphorisa.

“I was told by Nota that the money was given to Themba, at least I made 59 cents after trying to get SAMRO to add my name,” Itu said.

Uproar ensued online, with people demanding answers from DJ Maphorisa and those involved.

Makwa says Nota is responsible for the splits

On X (Twitter) recently, music producer Makwa, who came out a few years back to say he was the one who produced the song and not DJ Maphorisa, claimed that Nota Baloyi has to answer for this confusion.

Makwa alleged that Nota did the splits behind everybody's backs, adding that he was not paid for his production work.

"Maphorisa is not responsible for this mess up, Nota is. He did the splits behind our backs," Makwa wrote.

Responding to curious fans, Makwa said Kwesta contacted him this week after Itu's claims and told him his side of the story.

"He actually contacted me about this yesterday. He told me that the Lady who was singing the hook exposed all of this. Naye akazi nix but he contacted Sony about this."

Makwa added that his team is working on making sure he gets what is due to him.

Samthing Soweto hits back at DJ Maphorisa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Samthing Soweto recently broke his silence and addressed the royalties drama with DJ Maphorisa The pair were caught in a social media storm that nearly died down until the singer revived it with claims that Porry never produced his work Mzansi is conflicted about the situation, where some continue to stand with Samthing Soweto while others have moved on from the drama Read more:

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News