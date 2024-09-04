Sir Trill subtly responded to ongoing accusations against DJ Maphorisa, reminding Mzansi of his previous claims about Phori exploiting artists

Social media users urged Sir Trill and other artists to unite against DJ Maphorisa's alleged mistreatment

Fans expressed regret for not believing Sir Trill earlier and promised to support justice for exploited artists

Sir Trill has seemingly shared his thoughts on the ongoing accusations against DJ Maphorisa. Phori came under fire for not crediting Samthing Soweto on a song they worked on together.

Sir Trill responds to allegations against DJ Maphorisa

Sir Trill has reminded Mzansi that he was correct about DJ Maphorisa exploiting fellow artists in the industry. The star, who caused a stir after opening up about his experience on L-Tido's podcast, shared subtle shade after fresh accusations against Phori.

Taking to his social media platforms after the star seemingly responded to the backlash against Phori. He said the star's behaviour was disgusting. The post read:

"Iyanyanyisa le🤞🏾."

Fans weigh in on Sir Trill's post

Social media users called on the star to speak out about the abuse they have had to endure from DJ Maphorisa. Many said the exploited artists should unite and deal with DJ Maphorisa once.

@olwethumtati said:

"You Artists, You’ve got to unite together and stand strong against these arrogant bullies who are taking advantage of you. Believe me, by coming together and fighting back, you’re going to pave the way for fair treatment and respect for your incredible talents 🫶🏾🇿🇦 Stand together!"

@kxmog_xlo commented:

"I agree with this. They have so much talent and the potential to thrive without that guy's influence."

@Kearabile_ wrote:

"I just wonder what happens when y'all bump into each other at gigs or groove 😂"

@BafanaSurprise added:

"My Brother, I am sorry for thinking you were jealous of DJ Maphorisa. Bro. You cried for help, and we blue-ticked you. But we promise you that, justice will be served! Hang on."

