DJ Maphorisa has dragged Samthing Soweto regarding the Amalanga Awafani music masters scandal

The Amapiano music producer said Samthing Soweto is confused about how the music business works

Mzansi continues to side with Samthing Soweto after his name was excluded from the credits despite having his vocals in

DJ Maphorisa has responded to Samthing Soweto's music masters and credit debacle following Amalanga Awafani 's release.

DJ Maphorisa alluded to Samthing Soweto not knowing how the music business works. Image: @djmaphorisa, @samthingsoweto

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa hits back at Samthing Soweto

Award-winning music producer and artist DJ Maphorisa continued to drag Samthing Soweto on X. The star was at the centre of a social media uproar following the release of Amalanga Awafani. The song was released by Mas Musiq and Lawd Weezy, and it features TO Starquality and DJ Maphorisa.

Samthing Soweto was snubbed despite his vocals being on the song, and he was in the studio when they recorded it. Phori took to Instagram Live and stated the song was already completed when the singer asked to be featured.

Samthing Soweto owns entire masters for Isphithiphiti, says Phori

An enraged Maphorisa took to social media to slam Samting Soweto, saying he owns the masters for his hit album Isphithiphiti, even though he recorded the album at his house.

Phori said if he wants ownership of the masters, then Soweto should also share the masters of his album.

"This guy is confused shame I give up. Try to understand me neh he recorded the whole album in my house we gave him. The master 100% n he still wants to own master percentage on our songs? Who is a Bari here? I’m not sure if you guys understand what is the issue here. Let’s pray for him I think he has a serious problem."

Mzansi backs Samthing Soweto

South Africans refuse to side with DJ Maphorisa, saying Samthing Soweto's vocals should be removed from the song.

@_ShaunKeyz said:

"Kahle kahle artists must stop recording in Phori’s house to avoid all of these issues."

@SithaleKgaogelo joked:

"General Mkwanazi, someone is demanding music protection fee this side."

@PovertykillerB argued:

"Shap shap wena the minute a person enters ur house the song is urs neh.Listen Maphorisa, the issue here is Amalanga amafani not Sphithiphithi, you can go discuss that with him. N"ow we are telling you to credit him for being on the song. We are not asking, we are telling you or else we will take you down kahle nje.. we made you respect us!"

@sewelankoana asked:

"Shap shap wena the minute a person enters your house the song is yours neh."

Heavy K dragged for asking Samthing Soweto for a music video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Music Producer Heavy K got dragged for asking Samthing Soweto to shoot the Ulele music video.

Heavy K was labelled an opportunist but defended himself from the trolls.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News