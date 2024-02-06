The Podcast and Chill with MacG team were discussing DJ Maphorisa, who made a shocking revelation about music ownership

MacG said DJ Maphorisa is a vampire who feeds from the youth after he milks them dry of ownership of their music

DJ Maphorisa opened an entire can of worms after he shared that he owns the rights to the music of artists who use his studio equipment for their music.

MacG slammed DJ Maphorisa and called him out for allegedly milking young musicians. Image: @macgunleasged, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Maphorisa makes shocking revelation

In a shocking revelation, Mphorisa said:

“When you record your music on my computer, my studio, with my electricity. That song is mine, it belongs to me. You people do not know anything. I am the one who buys the food, the one who buys water and everything else. So, what do you own? Why must you own things you didn't come with?

“Please understand that when you work in someone's studio, that project now belongs to them, it's not yours. Buy your own studio and plug-ins, FruityLoops, a microphone and everything else, then make music and release it. Then you will be the owner of your masters.”

MacG calls out DJ Maphorisa

In a recent episode of YouTube's hit show Podcast and Chill with MacG, the team, Sol Phenduka, Ghost Lady, and MacG, discussed DJ Maphorisa after he made those shocking claims.

MacG boldly stated that DJ Maphorisa is a vampire who feeds from young artists, both past and present.

The DJ said nobody who has ever worked with DJ Maphorisa has any good things to say about him.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi weighs in

South Africans were not impressed by DJ Maphorisa. A lot of people sided with MacG.

@TheeAzanian:

"About him being a vampire, I agree."

@Thulaganyo_G:

"Mac G is making valid points, Sol is playing safe as usual, and doesn’t wanna ruffle Phori rhe wrong way."

@Valmvp:

"We had this argument 2 years bk with my friends...and I dared them to show me jus 1 Maphorisa song without a feature, just 1."

@Graymat51397903:

"Mac G might have a point if you carefully consider to listen. Actually it’s a very interesting debate for the wise."

Maphorisa claps back at trolls

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa gave a spicy clap back to his haters after they dragged him for filth regarding demanding music rights from artists.

After getting called out for his sentiments on owning artists' music rights for recording in his studio, Phori said he still holds the rights nonetheless.

