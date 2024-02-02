DJ Maphorisa gave a spicy clap back at his haters after they dragged him for filth regarding him demanding music rights from artists

After getting called out for his sentiments on demanding artists' music rights for recording in his studio, Phori said he still owns the rights, nonetheless

Madumane engaged in a heated exchange with Prince Kaybee, who also called him out on this, saying it is an illegal act

DJ Maphorisa remained unbothered by the hateful comments and gave a spicy response. Image: @djmaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa could not care less about people dragging his name. The star stuck to his guns regarding his sentiments on demanding music rights from artists who record in his studio.

Maphorisa dragged for demanding music rights

DJ Maphorisa jumped on Instagram Live, where he claimed that he could demand rights from artists if they use his studio and equipment to record their music.

“When you record your music on my computer, my studio, with my electricity. That song is mine, it belongs to me. You people do not know anything. I am the one who buys the food, the one who buys water and everything else. So, what do you own? Why must you own things you didn't come with?”

“Please understand that, when you work in someone's studio, that project now belongs to them, it is not yours. Buy your own studio, and plug-ins, FruityLoops, a microphone and everything else, then make music and release it. Then you will be the owner of your masters.”

Prince Kaybee joins Mzansi in trolling Maphorisa

Prince Kaybee said it was wrong to claim ownership from artists and argued that there is no legal backing for this. They then engaged in a heated exchange, with Phori saying Prince Kaybee is now an adult star, but Prince did not take that lying down.

"There’s a lack of moral commitment to artists generally from a basic human principle to parallel their artistic capabilities and talent to a computer, lights and Nandos, and it's not building the economy of the artist. I disagree with what you stand for, and that's that.

"You want to quantify a personal piece of art from a talented individual to facilities, how far do you really wanna take it? What if the artist has had the song started before he got to the studio? What if the artist doesn’t eat? What if the artist comes with plugins and chords already formulated? How far do you want to take it?"

Maphorisa clapbs back at haters

Phori got called out, but he could not be more bothered. In his clapback, he said he still owns the rights, nonetheless. He was also trolled for his English, but he could not be more bothered.

"Ok guys, I surrender. I'm not a producer, actually, I really don't know how to produce songs. I’m just a smart businessman. I won’t even try to produce music anymore. Also, I will try to improve my English 'cause clearly, I can't read tweets. But the masters belong to mwah. Sharp Neh."

Mzansi peeps were not impressed by this. One X user @chuenemarumo said: "Clearly, you are not so bright."

Another person @Rori_DeepSoul, responded:

"What makes you think we heard Amapiano through you? After watching that live, you are very ignorant tjerrr. As much as God shines ka wena, he can also remind you that you are not in Charge."

Maphorisa brags about changing the music game

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa claimed that he changed the music industry and would change it again.

Madumane also gave himself flowers for being instrumental in many South African artists' careers, saying he made superstars.

