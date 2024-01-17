DJ Maphorisa bragged about changing the music game in the local entertainment scene

The Amapiano music producer and rapper vowed to change the game again as he readies for the year

Maphorisa is already in the studio working on new music, and he has shared snippets from his studio sessions

DJ Maphorisa hinted at having yet another good year in music, and Mzansi cannot wait. Image: @djmaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa is one of the pioneers of Amapiano music. He had a good 2023 and now vows to have an even better year where music is concerned.

Maphorisa promises to change the music game

Taking to X, DJ Maphorisa shared pictures, and in the caption, he hailed himself as someone who changed the game. In addition to that, Maphorisa vowed to change the game again as he readies for the year.

"I changed this music game and I’m gonna change it again, watch."

DJ Maphorisa is one of the few artists who has dabbled in more than one genre and has produced timeless hits. He went from Afro-pop to Kwaito and dedicated a lot of his time to making and pushing Amapiano to the world. He is definitely one person who deserves his flowers.

Already working on new music

DJ Maphorisa is very hard at work and is already in the studio working on new music. On his Instagram account, he has shared snippets from his studio sessions.

Mzanso reacts to Maphorisa's post

Netizens cannot wait to see what Maphorisa has in store for the game in 2024. Many asked him to try and work on Hip Hop to help fully revive the genre that suffered as a result of the growing Amapiano.

@XekiHlongwane said:

"I trust you."

@RealSihleIV asked:

"Come change hip-hop. Produce two hiphop album."

@justmbonisi said:

"We trust you in that."

@_jxggy_ said:

"A Maphorisa hip hop album would go crazy."

Tyler ICU says DJ Maphorisa is his role model

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyler ICU gushed over DJ Maphorisa on the success of Particula.

The Mnike hitmaker was stunned to find that the song had hit over 100 million streams.

Tyler shared with Briefly News how being around Maphorisa made him see the DJ on a different light.

