Cyan Boujee is still reeling from the embarrassment after her explicit video was leaked on social media a week ago

The club DJ insists Prince Kaybee is responsible for dropping the clip on the internet for everyone to see

She said the musician demanded they record the adult video two years ago when she was only 19 years old

Cyan Boujee shed light on why she recorded the saucy video with Prince Kaybee.

The DJ and influencer said she was very young and basically a nobody when the incident took place.

Cyan Boujee speaks on Podcast and Chill with MacG

Answering questions posed by the Podcast and Chill with MacG hosts, she added that she felt compelled to please Prince Kaybee when he asked to record her because he was a big-time celebrity two years ago.

"So this happened like two years ago, and it was with Prince Kaybee. I'm saying this because he was the first celebrity that I got to be with, and he demanded like a video and all that. So I thought it was the right thing to do because I wasn't a brand."

Watch the snippet of the video below:

SA discuss Cyan Boujee's adult video

@Dlula_B asked:

"Isn't Prince Kaybee son 2 years?"

@Mandlanyembe1 commented:

"19-year-old looking like 35-year-old."

@HopeMnisi9 wrote:

"You guys were judging buster let's also judge Prince Kaybee."

@mnothon27 tweeted:

"We still don't find a reason not to shave. Two years ago people have been shaving yazi

@Zulunana12 posted:

"She is trying to minimise her age now as only 19. You were legal and chose to sleep with old men.‍♀️"

@Nkosinathi99753 stated:

"A 19-year-old Cyan Boujee, really said why would a celeb do that to a teenager, gha!"

@kazma_molelekoa commented:

"At 19 years old and already squ*rting like that? Ai ya neh."

Cyan Boujee shares a strong message after her saucy video leaked: “The law and God will deal with him”

