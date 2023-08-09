Prince Kaybee's baby mama Zola Mhlongo celebrated her Women's Day in style with a powerful video

She shared it on her social media amid Kaybee and Cyan Boujee's spicy video drama

Her followers gushed over the beauty's video, affirming her with her clan names

Zola Mhlongo celebrated Women's Day with a powerful video amid a scandal involving her baby daddy Prince Kaybee. Images: @zolezeelovn, @tatsography_.

Media personality Zola Mhlongo has affirmed herself with a gracious Women's Day message.

Zola Mhlongo's Women's Day video

She uploaded an elegant video on her socials with a powerful caption celebrating her womanhood. This is what she wrote on her Instagram page:

"The devil whispered in my ear "YOU CANNOT WITHSTAND THE STORM." Today I whispered in the devils ear "I AM THE. STORM".

You are everything and more! You are multidimensional and cannot be defined. Winds of change shall never dim your spark. You are power. You are woman."

Here is the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Zola's video

Her posts received powerful affirmations from her Instagram and Twitter followers. This is what was said amid the steamy scandal between her baby daddy Prince Kaybee and influencer Cyan Boujee:

@LEBO_moko1 advised:

"Leave him already. You are not worth him love, he is not worthy of you."

@shiluva_tee affirmed:

"Ohh yes Queen, may the storm tremble."

@refilwe_tebele said:

"And you deserve more Womandla."

@mrs____lnoz commented:

"A true goddess!!! Love you so much."

@sibahle_magadlela praised her:

"Absolutely stunning you divine goddess you."

@KeithSagi complimented:

"Mam’Hlongo Omhle, an absolutely Funny, Beautiful and intelligent Queen."

Prince Kaybee confesses to cheating

In a related story on Briefly News, Prince Kaybee took to his Twitter to confess the effects of cheating.

He got candid with his followers, who asked questions, which he responded to without hesitation. He also opened up about his regrets saying cheating did not destroy his partner alone but him too.

He also took to his Threads account to talk about learning to forgive themselves in this post:

Zola was once accused of cheating on Kaybee. The news made netizens happy. They said she has finally settled the score against her allegedly serial cheating baby daddy.

