South African artist Prince Kaybee and his partner Zola Mhlongo are the topics of discussion after rumours surfaced that there's trouble in paradise between the lovebirds

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a post that sparked rumours that Zola Mhlongo is seeing someone else besides Prince Kaybee

South African netizens had interesting reactions to the alleged betrayal by Zola Mhlongo as they brought up Prince Kaybee's previous unfaithfulness

Prince Kaybee and his lover Zola Mhlongo are rumoured to have serious relationship problems. Online users have reason to believe that Zola Mhlongo is unfaithful to Prince Kaybee.

Zola Mhlongo is getting praised for having an affair while dating Prince Kaybee because he was the first to step out of their relationship. Image: Instagram/ @sivngesi/ Getty Images/Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee and Zola Mhlongo had tounges waging as news about their relationship circulated on Twitter thanks to Musa Khawula. Many netizens had an unexpected reaction to what Zola Mhlongo is accused of doing.

Prince Kaybee and Zola Mhlongo not doing well as a couple

Zalebs reported that controversial blogger Musa shared a post alleging that Prince Kaybee got cheated on by Zola Mhlongo. In the post, Musa claims that Zola goes out every night and that Prince Kaybee's mom called a family meeting. Zola is reportedly upset about the meeting and has made Prince Kaybee cut off his mother financially.

Netizens surprisingly had a positive reaction to Zola Mhlongo's cheating. Many peeps remembered that Prince Kaybee had been accused of cheating in the past himself and that if she was, then it is her revenge.

@Slungy_luh commented

"Score 1:1."

@noelle_ulla commented:

"Well, he cheated first."

@TheRichRakgadi commented

"I need her to cheat some more. Also, suddenly Prince Kaybee's mom can talk but she is mute when the topic is her son as a deadbeat father. Pathetic."

@Zane_M88 Siv Ngesi commented:

"Mama must stay out the kids business. Maybe cheating on one another ke ntho ya bona

@__ShaggyM commented:

Good for her."

@Wiz45GP

"Revenge."

@Queen_Viv_

"This sounds like a lie but if true it's also good because payback time."

Source: Briefly News