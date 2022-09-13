Prince Kaybee took to social media to announce that his own wine brand Milani Wine finally has an online store

The talented Club Controller hitmaker named the brand after his child Milani and he produces 7 000 bottles a year

South Africans have flocked to Prince Kaybee's comments section to congratulate him on the big milestone

Prince Kaybee's wine brand, Milani Wine, finally has an online store. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee has announced on his timeline that his custom-made wine Milani Wine now has an online store.

The Club Controller hitmaker expressed his excitement for the boss move on Twitter. Kaybee thanked everyone who helped make the moment possible, especially the hard-working farm workers. Prince Kaybee has expressed his gratitude as follows:

"So excited we are finally here, Thank you to all the men and women back at the farm who have made this possible. Today I’m announcing that the Milani Wine is now available on our very own online store."

Prince Kaybee shared the following magnetic post on Twitter:

South Africans congratulated the Free State-born DJ almost immediately. Many netizens expressed their enthusiasm about purchasing the wine by saying:

@TMK30A said:

"Things keep getting better!!!!!"

@YayaRSA wrote:

"Well done Prince Kaybee "

@nathiinice_ shared:

"Looking forward to tasting this. Congratulations Kaybee"

@m3_katty posted:

"I’m definitely gonna cheat from doc orders with one glass "

@RicardoMazoye replied:

"Reasonable prices definitely worth buying."

@Unapologetic78 commented:

"Looking forward to tasting this beauty ❤️"

@GogoDumelizwe also said:

"You are making boss moves silently "

@KingMago001 added:

"Congratulations to you and your team."

All about Milani Wine

According to IOL, Prince Kaybee named the wine after his child. He produces 7 000 bottles per year on demand. a limited-edition wine harvested by hardworking men and women. Prince Kaybee signs each bottle.

Prince Kaybee celebrates hit album ‘Gemini’ reaching 8 million streams: “Thank you for everything”

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee's most recent album, Gemini, has received over 8 million streams.

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybee informed his followers of the good news via Twitter. He was shocked that Gemini has received so much love from fans after only two months on streaming platforms.

Immediately following the post, Prince Kaybee's fans flooded the comments section with congratulations. Some have said that the album is a masterpiece and that they can't get enough of the songs. The album includes hit songs such as Zimbali featuring Ami Faku, Sibemunye featuring Zaba, and many more.

Source: Briefly News