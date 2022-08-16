Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to inform his fans that his album Gemini has surpassed 8 million streams on streaming platforms

The album was released two months ago and features well-known artists such as Ami Faku, Zaba, Unathi, and many more

Devoted fans of the DJ flocked to his timeline to congratulate him on this achievement, with many saying they can't get enough of the songs included in the body of work

Prince Kaybee's album 'Gemini' has lived up to its expectations by reaching almost 10 million streams. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybee informed his followers of the good news via Twitter. He was shocked that Gemini has received so much love from fans after only two months on streaming platforms.

"Its been 2 months since the release of “GEMINI”, and we have 8.3 Million Total streams, there’s still a long way to go but THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING❤️"

Immediately following the post, Prince Kaybee's fans flooded the comments section with congratulations. Some have said that the album is a masterpiece and that they can't get enough of the songs. The album includes hit songs such as Zimbali featuring Ami Faku, Sibemunye featuring Zaba, and many more.

@Njabulofuze03 said:

"You must be drained creatively and emotionally after this one. You really poured your heart out."

@PhilaMadlingozi wrote:

"Carry on making good music."

@Mfati_Terry shared:

"The track with the broer from Umlazi gives me hope gore one day di tlo popa"

@mandla_ncayiya posted:

"Vey good album."

@david_kholofelo replied:

"That album is a master piece."

@Lelethu02212824 commented:

"God bless house music ❤️"

@mahlanguthemz added:

"Love that project"

Source: Briefly News