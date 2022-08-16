According to Ayanda Thabethe, people have been sending congratulations to the wrong person

The media personality was mistaken for the Ayanda Thabethe who's a runner-up in the Miss South Africa 2022 beauty pageant

Despite clarifications, netizens continue to flood the TV host's social media posts with congratulations messages

Ayanda Thabethe says the number of people congratulating her for placing second in Miss SA is growing, but it wasn't her. Image: @ayandathabethe_ and @ayanda_thxbethe

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe, the well-known media personality, has taken to social media to clarify that she is not the Miss SA 2022 runner-up.

Taking to Twitter, Ayanda said she's received numerous congratulations messages from people who have mistaken her for the same Ayanda Thabethe who made the finals of the 2022 Miss SA beauty pageant.

Ayanda posted the following on Twitter:

"The amount of congratulatory messages I’ve received for being a Miss SA runner-up... Thanks guys on behalf of ubizo."

Despite Thabethe's clarification, many Mzansi people are still flocking to her social media pages to congratulate her. Some even offered heartwarming words to the TV presenter for not securing the Miss SA crown.

@OfentseShezi said:

"The comments here I don’t know if people are being sarcastic or genuinely believing it’s you as they are still sending congratulations message."

@Ziahlee12 wrote:

"I saw Ayanda Thabethe and I told myself, definitely all Ayanda Thabethes are models for sure..."

@PhindamzalaP shared:

"It’s clear people can’t separate the two of you."

@thembelaniii posted:

"I wish you had won. My money was on both you and Ndavi, only that you were my first choice but well done nonetheless ❤️ I wish both of you well."

@Yoanda_Lotsha commented:

"Any of the top three of you could be Miss SA and the country would still be as proud - I think the way you answered the questions was the best of them all, however I also think the Hlongwane girl is the most beautiful of the three of you - her answer was not as great."

@Stax54341403 replied:

"Congratulations, Ayanda. We all are proud of you. You're alive and bubbly, good looking and well presentable. We pride ourselves in you as South Africa. Well done. All the best in your future."

@malumzskhulu added:

"I thought when I saw that name but she's bubbly that one, wena you are reserved."

