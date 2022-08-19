Nota Baloyi took to Twitter to tell his followers that his lifelong dream is to be a father, which he believes will happen within a year

This comes after Baloyi paraded the timeline insulting his ex-wife and musician Berita after they got separated

His fans flocked to his comments section to discuss their thoughts on the new revelation by the mjusic executive

Nota Baloyi is finally making headlines for the right reasons, but at what cost when he is still dissing his ex-wife Berita.

Nota Baloyi says being a father has been his life-long dream. Image: @lavidanota/Instagram and Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Nota revealed on Twitter that he plans to start a family in 2023. He then expressed his desire to have daughters while also shading Berita in the same sentence. He stated that he wants to have daughters in order to earn back his grandfather's "wasted cattle." Berita and Nota are currently going through a divorce. Nota shared the following tweet on Twitter:

"The plan was to make my firstborn in 2023… This is pre-season girl dad training. May the lord bless me with many daughters so I can raise them to earn back my grandfather’s wasted cattle!"

On Twitter, Nota shared the following snaps:

Nota even responded to a commenter who said that if Berita had children with him, it would have been difficult for her to leave the marriage. Nota replied that he does not trap women with children.

"I’m an Alpha I don’t trap women with kids, Reason gave Loot twins, how did that work out for him? I won’t be taking advice from your unaccomplished nonsense!"

Netizens react to Nota's post

@sello_kabin said:

"Firstborn, What if you are already weak?"

@TawanaM14 wrote:

"Wena always fight with people who are not fighting you. Everyday Obuwa nonsense"

@Shukela_031 shared:

"You should've done something to save your marriage, please Respect Berita"

@MoskovichN posted:

"That's genius, put off having kids for as long as you can, but 2023 is around the corner you need someone new"

@greedya_sa commented:

"You'll be a good father to your kids grootman, goodluck!"

@MichaelMolefi4 added:

"Hope you make baby geniusesnot baby domkops"

Nota shades ex-wife, Berita, says she’s turned her back on Zim peeps, SA not having It: “Get help my brother”

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi has struck again. He's coming for his ex-wife, singer/songwriter Berita again.

Taking to Twitter, the controversial music executive said that Berita continues to ignore the significant problems her country faces. Berita was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The country's general elections will take place in 2023, and Nota claims he is assisting her in raising funds to support the voter registration drive.

While this may have appeared to be a generous act, given Nota's bad reputation on social media, it did not sit well with many Mzansi peeps. Nota has shaded Berita loads of times on the timeline, to the point where she has had to defend herself against her husband's comments about her and her life.

