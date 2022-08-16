Mihlali Ndamase, a beauty vlogger and influencer, has come under fire from netizens after being linked to married man Leeroy Sidambe

South Africans have even started a petition against her, claiming she destroyed Leeroy's marriage

As of now, the petition's signatures are increasing, and social media users have taken to the timeline to respond to the contentious petition

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

More than 3 000 angry Mzansis have signed the petition calling for companies linked to Mihlali to cut ties with her. This comes after Mihlali was accused of stealing Mary-Jane's husband, Leeroy Sidambe.

Mihlali Ndamase is facing criticism from netizens who have even started a petition against her. Image: Oupa Bopape/GettyImages and @mihlalii_n/Instagram

Source: UGC

Taking to Twitter, @Nhlelo7, a Twitter user, chastised South Africans for signing meaningless petitions but then disappearing when it comes to dealing with government issues.

"Can’t believe over 2500 people have signed a petition for #Mihlali to lose sponsorships but when we have to vote the ANC out or start a National Shutdown it’s crickets. Y’all need to re-evaluate your priorities and hearts."

On Twitter, Nhlelo shared the following picture:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi peeps react to the petition

@_Chwama said:

"Nah I think there is a force behind this. Someone is paying them.I refuse to believe black people are this cruel"

@Kapella28604560 wrote:

"Haybo that’s so cruel. Are our husband cheating so much that we have to project on her? Are we that broken? Or is it a matter of us “ugly’s” trying to break down or prove a point against beauty? Jealousy is dangerous "

@_thee_innocent shared:

"Cant we as people who support start some sort of petition to counter act that one or something, just to show that as much as there people who dont like her, there people who love her."

@Dah19020049 posted:

"She took it far when she included her in her vlog ...that's when all the respect went out the window"

@nolorata commented:

"The other thing that drags women down, is women but no one wants to face that realty. They don't like each other"

@bear_nella added:

"Guys, a whole petition to ruin someone's career based on their love life??? What did Mihlali do to ya'll? Why not sign the same for predators, abusers and murders ya'll are retweeting? Ndiyanoyika shame "

According to The South African news publication, the petition was started by controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula. In his argument, he criticises major companies like Coca-Cola for continuing to work with a "homewrecker". He also accused Mihlali of publicly humiliating Mary Jane. This follows Mary-Janae's brief appearance in Mihlali's YouTube vlog.

Tbo Touch shades some “not appropriate” tributes to late TKZee member Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tbo Touch has called out many people for inappropriate tributes to late TKZee star Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala.

Magesh died on Monday, 15 August 2022. According to his family, he died of epilepsy. He has been suffering from the chronic disease for a long time. During this difficult time, his family requested privacy.

Using his massive platform, the Metro FM radio host slammed everyone who shared inappropriate photos of Magesh as a tribute. Tbo Touch then stated that everyone is always willing to demonstrate how close they were to the deceased.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News