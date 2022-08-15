A woman jumped right into hot water when she claimed to be too expensive for the men of South Africa

Twitter user @___missm_ shared a snap of herself which she used as a reference to her boujee claim

Seeing that her bag was an outright fake left many tripping and calling her out in the comment section

There are some high-maintenance women out there who require a lot from a man. One lady proudly admitted that it takes a lot to impress her and Mzansi men apparently just do not have what it takes.

A woman got roasted for claiming she was boujee when really she was just putting on an act. Image: Getty Images

While there are many independent women out there who do not believe in living off of a man or basing their relationship preference on money, some women, like this one, do.

Twitter user @___missm_ shared a saucy snap of herself online and made it known that she is done with South African men as they apparently are unable to give her what she needs.

“SA men can't afford me.”

The people of Mzansi call out the good sis on her fake designer bag

Well, if she really wanted to make people believe what she was saying is true, sis might have wanted to use a fake designer bag that had the correct spelling on it. People could not believe that she even made this post with a fake Chanel bag that said Cnahel on it. Sisi, you dug your own hole here, sorry.

Take a look at some of the spicy comments:

@mithisa_motho spelt it out:

“CNA HEL >>> CHANEL.”

@six_papi said:

“Yeah because you can't afford a Chanel handbag.”

@SPK_FAN said:

“Very true with that C"N"A ... HEL bag.”

@Lisa567043071 said:

“My worry is your bag, your jeans entlik yonke into NJE ngawe that will definitely make them not to even consider to spend their last cent on you”

@Gift_Control said:

@YungjayShange said:

Briefly News