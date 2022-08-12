A young Mzansi woman cannot understand how people with money are also depressed

Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 shared that she feels rich depressed people are ungrateful for God's gifts

While it is understandable for her to feel this way as money seems to 'fix' everything, people wanted her to know that it doesn't always work like that

Depression is a global crisis and is largely linked to the unnecessary pressures society puts on people nowadays. One woman finds rich people suffering from depression to be a shame to God, and this sparked a major debate online.

People do not choose to be depressed. Depression is an illness that requires professional intervention and assistance to stabilise… not the opinion of the public.

Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 took to her timeline to share her views on rich peeps with depression. The good sis feels having money is a blessing and those people should be happy.

“Being depressed while you have money is just another way of being ungrateful to God…

“Uhlushwa yini unemali ”

The woman’s post has people speaking their mind in the comment section

While some get where she is coming from, others wanted her to understand that money cannot buy happiness. Yes, financial freedom is great, however, it cannot buy love, loyalty and all those things that create lasting happiness.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@OfficialGefteM said:

“Rich people aren't really truly happy cause they got nothing to dream for any more like they live a purposeless life. That's why most say that money don't bring happiness cause you've pretty much everything you wanted.”

@RonnyMhlanga said:

“You can have all the money in the world, but as a man if you have erectile dysfunction is pointless.”

@leeRoylei said:

“Bathi it's something that can only be understood by people with money bhuti... Others must just step aside ”

@ZhyBaby said:

@Sbue_Ndlovu said:

