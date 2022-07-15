A thankful woman shared her touching story about a stranger's kindness when she ran into some money problems

A woman's story about a generous stranger caught the attention of netizens. Many thought the story was heartwarming and restored their faith in humanity.

One kind Woman made another lady's day when she paid for her items and gave her R100 when she needed help the most.

When a woman, Nolubabalo Mantlotshane, struggled to pay for something, she says the unexpected happened. Nolubabalo Mantlotshane says the stranger who helped her surprised her as she was even preparing to transfer money.

Woman gets financial help from stranger

A woman touched by someone who helped her in a moment of need shared a heartwarming story. While Nolubabalo Mantlotshane was at Pick n pay in Long BeachCcape Town, she wanted to make a purchase but realised that she did not have enough money on her. Nolubabalo Mantlotshane says a " beautiful tall lady" noticed her struggle and gave her R100 and paid for her R94 purchase.

Nolubabalo Mantlotshane describes how she felt in the moment as she says:

"I was so stunned, I couldn't believe that it was actually happening to me"

Nolubabalo Mantlotshane says she was so thankful that all she could do was give the woman a hug and that she also complimented that she described as " tight and warm". The woman finished her post by sending more blessings to the mysterious woman who helped her.

Mzansi moved by kind stranger's actions

Netizens love a feel-good story and reacted to this one as they complemented the generous woman. Many thoughts the story was touching as they also reacted to the woman's storytelling.

Thembisile Mntambo commented:

"Lol I love the way you say RHUTHU... LOL that's how I know you were truly shocked"

Zukiswa Lwando Gaba commented:

"Oooh man, that's so sweet chomie♥."

Nomsa Mkorongomm commented:

"I need that luck ASAP."

Mark Barry commented:

"Always be kind."

Rosy Kerwan commented:

"Pass it on ! That's what's life is ! We may not have it together , but together we have it all ! "

Samantha Radyn commented:

"Such fantastic news to read."

Woman cries as kind stranger surprises her with over R15k in supermarket

Briefly News previously reported that a man, Zachery Dereniowski, has extended kindness to a woman in the supermarket, and she could not just stop crying.

In a short video shared on his Instagram page, the man approached a woman and asked her for some money so that he could buy his daughter a dress.

He said that it is the girl's birthday. The woman said though she does not have any cash, she will be happy to add the item to her checkout.

