Kelly Khumalo was not impressed by her followers who took to her timeline and compared her son, Christian, to his father, Jub Jub

The trolls rubbed the reality TV star up the wrong way after she posted cute snaps of her little man and gushed over him

While the Empini singer's naysayers told her that Christian looks exactly like the Uyajola 9/9 presenter, her real stans praised her for being a great single mom

Kelly Khumalo's got hot under the collar when some of her followers compared her son to Jub Jub. The Empini hitmaker took to her timeline to gush over Christian but some of her fans brought Jub Jub's name into the party.

Kelly Khumalo was not impressed by trolls who compared her son to his father, Jub Jub. Image: @kellykhumaloza, @0fficial_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star's naysayers reminded her that it takes a man and a woman to make a child, while others told her that Christian looks exactly like his father. Kelly took to Instagram to share cute snaps of Christian and shared how much she enjoys parenting him all on her own. She captioned her post:

"So blessed to be his mom, what an extraordinary little man who’s almost taller than his mom. Thank you, Lord."

The star's real fans shared that she's doing a great job as a single parent, but Jub Jub's fans popped up on her timeline and started comparing her little man to the Uyajola 9/9 presenter.

thembisanobetha said:

"Like father, like son."

Kelly replied:

"Don't you dare!"

According to ZAlebs, Kelly clapped back hard when another troll told her it takes a man and a woman to make a child. The star responded:

"@goitsemangm and it took ME to raise him so take your analogy and shove it up your a**!"

ne_wytt asked Kelly:

"@kellykhumaloza why you so mean to people? Kanti jub jub ga se papa wa gagwe [Is Jub Jub not his father]? Ao batho hair lung."

Kelly viciously replied:

"@ne_wytt ayi f**eg obaba (fathers) they do their responsibilities, for now he’s jus a sp*rm donor! Please respect my son!"

Seeing all the hate, some of the stunner's stans took to the comments section to praise their fave for being a good mom.

murcielago_sphuli said:

"The father is missing out shame and he will regret in tears, just watch the space. This is life at its best. God is with you, my dear. Well done."

lungilexaba64 wrote:

"You doing a great job job, sis. So proud of all single mamas out there."

Kelly Khumalo convinced Jub Jub doesn't want to be part of Christian's life

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo is convinced Jub Jub is not doing enough to be a part of Christian's life. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter has spoken about how much he desires to be a present father for his son.

Kelly has finally addressed the issue, seemingly suggesting that Jub Jub mentions their son for clout, yet he is not doing enough to be there for him. According to TimesLIVE, the star said the rapper posted a Mother's Day message for Kelly on his timeline, but did not send a private message.

