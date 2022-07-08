A hilarious woman took advantage of Eskom's power cuts and decided to pull a prank on her unsuspecting mother

The lady needed a quick Wi-Fi hotspot as she decided to leech on her mom's internet data with an ingenious trick

The young woman pleaded with her mother that she needed to be hotspotted so that her torch works with the Wifi

One netizen shared a video that had some netizens cracking up at the absurdity. An unsuspecting mother was about to lose a lot of data after her daughter played a hilarious prank.

Eskom has made some young people creative as this young woman who tricked her mother into hot-spotting her. Image: Twitter/ Getty Images/ Emanuele Cremaschi

Source: UGC

The girl innocently walked to her mother's room, where she asks for a Wi-Fi hotspot. Her mother is engrossed in her phone as her daughter convinces her that the flashlight would only work if she has data.

Netizens feel sorry for mother in prank by daughter

In the video shared on Twitter, the unsuspecting mother can be heard responding to her daughter, thinking that she needs her help. Netizens were in stitches as they joked about the girl's cunning prank.

Many peeps joked that the girl would not see heaven. Others were feeling sorry for the clueless mother facing off against her thinking outside-of-the-box daughter. Some even lauded her for her ingenuity as the country continues to get loadshedding.

@BontlefeelaB commented:

"Ma2000 are really my favorite people they are very creative ."

@KaygeeMadiba commented:

"Our poor mothers vele."

@KaySmash_zn commented:

"Yoh I remember my friend told his mom at skul they want R150 yao kwala homework and R50 ya di correcrions‍♂️People wont go to heaven I tell you"

@lmoleke6 commented:

"Bathong our parents are going through the Most "

Little influencer is fed up with Eskom and wants employees to find new jobs

Briefly News previously reported that an adorable little girl, who has attracted quite a number of followers on her social media page, has Saffas in stitches with her latest video. Taylor's larger-than-life personality and brilliant wit has made her an influencer at a very young age.

Her recent video is going viral after her mom shared her rant about Eskom and loadshedding. People from around Mzansi are loving the little girl's humour, and many agree with her point of view.

Source: Briefly News