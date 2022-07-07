A proud mother took to social media to show off her little girl, all excited as she is dressed up for her future profession

The woman's daughter has high goals as she was beaming and ready to go to school dressed up as the cutest doctor

The mother, @wendysigwadi, could not stop gushing over her daughter as many joined her to fawn over the little girl's goals

One Instagram user, @wendysigwadi, Wendy, shared what her daughter looked like for her school's career day. Wendy's little bundle of joy looks happy to be dressed for her dream job.

This little girl's future looks bright as she aims to become a doctor one day by going to her school career day in a doctors' ensemble. Image: Instagram /@wendysigwadi

The little girl's dream job is to become a surgeon, as the mother details, she has even assumed the title. Wendy's daughter smiled ear-to-ear in her green scrubs as she posed for a photo that some said was the "cutest on the internet."

Daughter's career day outfit as doctor charms netizens

Wendy took to her Instagram to encourage her daughter's dreams by sharing on Instagram that her child is her favourite surgeon. She wrote that her daughter already refers to herself as Dr Lelita.

Kids' wishes often capture Mzansi's hearts, and netizens were completely taken by future Dr Lelita'sby the stethoscope and convincing outfit. Many were happy to wish the ambitious little lady well in life.

@cy.nthea commented:

"This is adorableI hope her hopes and dreams all come true."

@boingotlo_gill commented:

"She is definitely gonna make such a cute surgeon "

@kamama_sam commented:

"The cutest pic on the net"

@keitu_m8 commented;

"Dr Lelitha looks good today "

@maoseng_m wrote:

"The cutest doctor Iv ever seen ❤️"

@elzainebasson added:

"Such a gorgeous doc! "

@itsthandeka_

"Please, I would be sick everyday "

Boy is as pilot for career day, melts hearts as he looks like little boss

Briefly News previously reported that seeing tiny humans dress up like big people is just the sweetest thing. A young boy chose to be a pilot for career day, and his boss baby vibes sent the internet into a puddle of mush.

When we are young, we wish to be all the amazing things. Firemen, nurses, teachers, superheroes, nothing in kids' innocent worlds deters them from dreaming big, and that is one of the most beautiful things about children.

