A woman on a dinner date dramatically ignored the restaurant bill, and the video made waves on TikTok

The waitress was left stunned when the woman put on lip gloss and scrolled through her phone instead of paying

The video sparked a heated debate on the platform, but most female viewers admired her reaction

A video of a woman refusing to pay the bill got the internet buzzing. Image: @faiyonneangela

Source: TikTok

The atmosphere of a quiet dinner date took an unexpected turn when a woman refused to pay the restaurant bill.

Woman ignores the bill

As the waitress presented her with the tab, the woman responded like a true diva. Instead of reaching for her purse, the woman opted for a more theatrical approach.

She applied lip gloss, wore her sunglasses, and casually scrolled through her phone while ignoring the bill awaiting her attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Who should pay on a date?

The scene was shared on TikTok by @faiyonneangela. The video gained traction and became a talking point among social media users.

Watch the video below:

Female TikTokkers cheer

The ladies who watched the clip cheered the nonchalant lady for letting the guy handle the bill.

See some of the comments below:

@MygloreAdassa said:

"Sis, we are proud of you. "

@Leebzaa1 asked:

"Wait was he expecting her to pay the bill?"

@AUDREYBABY posted:

"The sisterhood is proud of you baby. "

@NoloNolz wrote:

"And that ladies and gentlemen is how it is done. ❤️"

@Misty-AnnDillon-Nor stated:

"Why did the waitress put the bill in front of her? If you are unsure put it in the middle."

@thevoiceffreason commented:

"I’m very proud of you sister. "

@86thick shared:

"I knew it when she took out the lipgloss. "

@ShollyJimz added:

"The waitress doesn't know sis code. Why did she not give the man immediately? "

Furious man ditches date after she brings bestie

In another article, Briefly News reported WhatsApp screenshots between a Kenyan man identified as Korir and his girlfriend have gone viral, eliciting mixed reactions.

In the screenshots, the lady begged her boyfriend to pay her best friend's bill after he left them at a restaurant. Korir told her he was not going to pay the other lady's bill, so he asked his girlfriend, who tagged her along to their date, to settle it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News