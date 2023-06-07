A man decided to whip out his cellphone while walking down the aisle on his wedding day, and it has gone viral

TikTok user @brandotyft shared the footage showing the man paying his beautiful bride no attention

Women were fuming as they saw the heartbreak in the bride’s eyes, and men claimed it was his side chick

If there is one day when you do not touch your phone, it is on your wedding day. This man couldn’t even wait to leave the church before whipping out his phone, and now he’s gone viral because of it.

A video showed a man walking down the aisle on his cellphone on his wedding day, and people are shook. Image: TikTok / @brandotyft

Source: TikTok

Cellphones and social media cause a lot of issues in relationships. However, you know it is really bad when your man whips out his phone on your wedding day.

TiKTok video shows man on his phone while walking down the aisle

TikTok user @brandotyft shared the footage of the man texting while walking down the aisle, acting as if it is a normal day and as if he didn’t just tie the knot. Man hardly lifted his head while people were snapping away, and his beautiful bride was enjoying the moment.

Take a look at this situation, you would never believe it if it wasn’t caught on camera:

Mzansi people discuss what their eyes just witnessed

This came as a shock but also not too much of a surprise. Women made it clear in the comments that they wouldn’t have even made it to the end of the aisle before calling the whole thing off. Men were sure he was busy messaging his side piece.

Read some of the mixed comments:

Kgothatso suggested:

“He’s probably texting the love of his life.”

Bruce Wayne joked:

“ I now pronounce you man and phone you may send an emoji.”

Lark Phillips was upset:

“My heart is broken. She looks so eager to cry.”

Garysorrillo was upset:

“Supposed to be one of the most memorable times, but he chose to be on his phone whilst she is all happy and enjoying the moment.”

gailw1984 said:

“This is really sad I was divorcing him the same day, no joke ♀️”

