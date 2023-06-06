This baby girl wanted everything on the shelves, and her father was letting her think she could

TikTok user @cardoafrika shared a video showing how he just packed back whatever she put in

People loved the chilled approach, which avoided a total meltdown that all parents have had to face at least once

Sometimes as parents, you need to pick your battles, especially with a toddler. This dad let his baby girl put whatever she wanted in the trolley and casually put it back. The sweet moment has gone viral.

TikTok user @cardoafrika shared a video showing how he just packed back whatever his little girl put in the trolley, and people loved it. Image: TikTok / @cardoafrika

Source: TikTok

Small children do not understand the concept of money and therefore do not understand why parents say no when they want 100 unnecessary items in the shop.

TikTok video shows dad unpacking baby girls shopping spree

TikTok user @cardoafrika shared a video showing his little girl loading the trolley with stationary, thinking everything is free. The chilled dad casually packed it back as his daughter loaded it in, and she had no idea.

Toddlers do some funny things! Take a look at this sweet moment:

Fellow parents have a good laugh in the comment section

This trick is useful! Some laughed at the things toddlers get up to, while other parents feel this is an effective way to avoid tantrums, lol. Parenting pack!

Read some of the comments:

Zana loved it:

“This is really actually clever rather than just fighting with them and tantrums”

Hameedaallie laughed:

“There is gonna be big trouble when she gets home without 50 of those ”

Ttshego.S said:

“It’s the serious face for me, she’s like we’re definitely getting all of them ”

michelle _02181 was impressed:

“Too adorable ☺️and dad just cool and relaxed with the thumb hi five ”

purple_unicorn66 has been there:

“Yep did this several times when my kid was a toddler ”

"Fetching her from school": Sweet daddy-daughter clip leaves Mzansi in puddle of mush

In related news, Briefly News reported that there really is nothing like the bond shared between a father and his princess. A proud father melted hearts with a clip of him collecting his sweet pea from school.

They always say that girls tend to gravitate towards their fathers, and this bond is proof of that fact.

Social media user @_jazzyjune, and proud father, shared a clip of him fetching his daughter from school. He claims this precious reaction happens every single day.

