A precious little prince showed his mother up in the shop when she tried to take his choice of yoghurt out of the trolley

The video was shared online showing the boy repeatedly putting back the yoghurt he chose and eventually running off with it

People were laughing hard over the clip and were grateful that they were not the one dealing with this situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

When a child has their mind set on something, good luck changing it, LOL! A video of a little boy making it clear to his momma that he is taking the yellow yoghurt has left many crying from laughter.

A little boy showed his mother up in the shop when she tried to take his choice of yoghurt out of the trolley. Image: Facebook / Hello South Africa

Source: Facebook

Every parent knows the struggle of taking their small children to the shop. These tiny humans know what they want and they ain’t afraid to embarrass you into buying it either.

Facebook page Hello South Africa shared the adorably hilarious clip showing a small boy putting yellow yoghurts into his small trolley and repeatedly taking the other ones his mother chose, out. He was not about to let his momma tell him which yoghurt they were taking, no mam.

It’s the way he tosses the unwanted yoghurt and runs away with his trolley, for me. The curtness level of this naughtiness is just too much!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People gush over the tiny little man’s actions and sympathize with his mom

While it would not be fun to be dealing with the little Mr I Know What I Want, watching the video had many laughing at the naughty little guy. The poor mother has her hands full but no one can deny the cuteness.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Siwelele Tiger could not get enough:

“ love him so much, take your choice and drive boyza.”

Nomsa MakaChrissy Ndlovu stuck up for the lil guy:

“His choosing the cheaper ones he knows budgeting ”

Dineo Majafa said:

“Had he choose nutriday he was gonna get the advertisement gig lol ish this kid”

Dineo Leepile pleaded with the momma:

“ please let him take his choice, he knows what he wants.”

Wow: Viral video of little boys adorable dance moves has Mzansi impressed

In related news, Briefly News reported that an upbeat little boy has amazed South Africans with his skill on the dance floor. Known affectionately as 'Bubblegum' the impressive performer has social media users in absolute awe.

Heading online, @younghopeLiberation first shared the lively clip.

"Bubblegum (has) moves," they captioned the hot dance video.

Watching the clip it's clear the young boy is having the time of his life. As the group's frontman, the child easily keeps up with his much older backup dancers. This kid was definitely born to entertain!

Source: Briefly News