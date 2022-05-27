A bunch of beautiful military women recorded a fun dance video that has now gone viral on social media

Facebook page Zimallstars shared the clip showing the women letting loose and having some fun in uniform

While some felt they should not be dancing like that in uniform others reminded people that they are human beings too

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While a man in uniform gets the ladies going, a woman in uniform is on a whole new level. A few military babes let loose in their quarters and danced like no one was watching. The video has gone viral and raised the blood pressure of many – they are steamy!

Military women decided to have some fun and the dance video has now gone viral. Image: Facebook / Zimallstars

Source: Facebook

Living the life of military personnel is not easy. It is a choice that is courageous and selfless, to say the least. However, they too are just people who like to have a little lighthearted fun too, and that is exactly what these women did.

Facebook page Zimallstars shared the fire clip of military women shaking their cabooses. Seeing the ladies having fun despite the rigid nature of their jobs, is everything!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users scream over the saucy military babes clip

Well, well, well, did this video not get the people going! While some had an issue with military women having a little fun, people quickly silenced the haters. The least these ladies deserve is a little dance for the courage they emit on a daily basis.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Ethel Tsungie Bhera Bhera said:

“Let them be...I would advise everyone to do the same, if it makes u happy...people are dying of depression, things are hard...cheering up and dancing would definitely help.”

Brain Bantubani said:

“Having fun it's not bad remember they're human beings as well.”

Adelaide Muvangwa Valentine said:

“They are humans they have the right to having fun lol it's not like they should be prisoners ka ...vachidzingirwei basa enjoy girls ”

Prince Nkosana Dube said:

“I love it!! The idea is to love your job and enjoy every moment!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Woman who became a domestic worker to support daughter graduated with degree, now seeks to help other helpers

In other news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi peeps were touched by the inspiring perseverance of Ntombizodwa Merriam Mahlangu who despite being dealt a raw deal in life, pushed through and achieved her dreams of graduating from university.

Briefly News previously shared her on Facebook, revealing that Mahlangu always dreamed of pursuing her education, but a lack of resources and development in her area, a poor education system, financial difficulty, and an unplanned pregnancy got in the way of her dream.

To provide for her daughter, she started working as a domestic worker.

Source: Briefly News