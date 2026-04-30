PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The family of Zambia’s former President Edgar Lungu and the Zambian government have agreed to place his remains at an AVBOB mortuary in Tshwane East. This was after they appeared before the Pretoria High Court in the prolonged battle for Lungu’s remains.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Edgar Lungu's remains are in another mortuary. Image: Timothy A. Clary/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, the Zambian government agreed to keep the remains at the AVBOB mortuary and will incur the costs. The High Court also overturned the order it issued on 22 April after the Zambian government removed Lungu’s body from the private mortuary of his family’s choice.

Why is there a conflict over Lungu’s remains?

Lungu died in a clinic in Pretoria in June 2025. Prior to his death, Lungu had reportedly informed his family that he did not want Zambia’s current president Hakainde Hachilema near his body. However, the Zambian government wanted to give him a state funeral and the case went to court.

South Africans disturbed

Netizens commenting on the case on Facebook shared their thoughts, with some struggling to understand the delay.

Leo Mtotela joked:

“What if he will tell the owner of the mortuary that he is alive and doesn’t want to die anymore?”

Nkosithandile Neyame Mjoli said:

“I wonder how’s the state of the corpse after all these months in the mortuary.”

Muiva Thambu-Junior Nangammbi said:

“Just bury the guy for his soul to rest. There’s no need to fight for him and keep him unburied for so long.”

Sbongile Dimbaza said:

“AVBOB’s ledger just got a little heavier. All the reason to rub their hands in glee.”

Source: Briefly News