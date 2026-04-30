BENONI, EKURHULENI– The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party handed two families beautiful homes in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, an act which elicited praise from members of the public.

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Benoni residents were the recipients of new homes from the MK Party. Image: @MkhontoweSizwex

Source: Twitter

Members and supporters gathered near the homes to support the party on 28 April 2026. The party posted a series of tweets on its @MkhontoweSizwex X account. The first family to receive the house was the Jeek family. The house is situated on the corner of a busy township road.

Party president Jacob Zuma was also present at the handing over of the houses and cut the ribbons, marking a new beginning for the Jele family. The group moved to the second house, which was also handed over to a family in the townships.

View the pictures on X here:

The handing over of homes occurred days after the party celebrated its second annual Commemoration of struggle icon Solomon Mahlangu. Zuma accused the African National Congress of monopolising the legacy of anti-apartheid activists.

MK Party saluted for homes

Party supporters and South Africans commenting on Facebook were in awe of the party.

Tshiamo Nkosi said:

“This LGE, we are hitting the ground.”

Phumlani Njabulo said:

“After obtaining municipalities, let the good governing continue.”

Sijo Mohlomphegi Lekoloane asked:

“Is this a house or a room? Asking for a friend because he's confused.”

Some roasted Jacob Zuma.

Molebatse Mahloane said:

“What was he doing during his time as president? I hope Madlanga Commission can also investigate prisoners who were released due to illness.”

Frans Maphoso said:

“He was supposed to do this long ago when he was president.”

Prince Mudau asked:

“But why now because he failed to give them during his time as president?”

Source: Briefly News