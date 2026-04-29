CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE– The quickness with which a man who was involved in an accident in Cape Town emerged from the wreckage stunned South Africans who praised his car's durability.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

SA laughed after a man emerged from the wreckage unscathed. Images: Peter Dazeley and Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

PrimeTime News posted a video of the incident on its @PrimeTimeNewsZA X account. The accident happened on the Misty Cliffs near Kommetjie on 26 April 2026. The short video begins with cars passing on a road, and the camera focuses on the road. Nothing seems to be out of the ordinary until the accident happens.

Man emerges unscathed from the crash

Suddenly, a van comes tumbling down from above the road. It hit the ground and crashed into its bonnet. The contents of the bakkie spilled across the street, and one couch was even flung clear to the other side of the street.

The driver, though, is miraculously unharmed. He jumps out of the vehicle and, in shock, looks back at where he tumbled from, the state of the vehicle, and the contents that are on the ground. Another person cheated death after the helicopter he was operating crashed in Hout Bay, Western Cape, on 26 March 2026. The incident happened during a high-stakes firefighting mission.

View the video on X here:

South Africans make jokes about the motorist

The driver's vehicle durability and the man's stunned reaction were the centre of netizens’ roasts.

EugeneChemaly said:

“Barely a scratch. Two days with a panel beater and it's good as new.”

Kika said:

“Strong bakkie. If it were these new plastic cars, it would've been cooked.”

BRPROADPRODUCTS said:

“Yoh! And he just gets out of the vehicle like it was a bad dream.”

Jacques Maree asked:

“At what speed was he going down that steep little road?”

Plan A said:

“Well, that woke him up.”

Source: Briefly News