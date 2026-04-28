Helen Zille ziplining over a four-year-old Johannesburg sinkhole in a viral video has Mzansi holding its breath to see if the city will finally act. The DA mayoral candidate posted the clip on 27 April 2026, showing herself crossing a sinkhole that has blocked a residential driveway for years. South Africans are already asking one question: Will the “Gogo Effect” strike again?

Helen Zille continues exposing failing Joburg infrastructure. Images: Helen Zille

Source: Facebook

Joburg’s patience is running out

Zille has turned Joburg’s broken streets into a campaign series that nobody can ignore. She snorkelled in a water-filled pothole in Douglasdale and rowed through a flooded Joburg street. Both videos pushed the city into action faster than any formal complaint ever did. Repair crews showed up the day of the snorkel video to fix a long-standing burst pipe. The rowing clip had attention turning into action within hours of going up.

Now she has ziplining over a sinkhole that has sat there, unrepaired, for four full years. Residents still have access to the complex through another entrance, but that is beside the point. There are more sinkholes forming across the area, and none of them is being dealt with.

See the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Siphokazi Luzipho commented:

“I am giving them a chance. I am tired of the abusive relationship with the other party.”

Gabisile Cynthia Ngema said:

“Whether you like her or not, her campaign is gold shame.😂 I bet that car is not even hers, but it's relatable.”

Annemarie Anderson wrote:

“Nando's, you've got competition with your advertising. Helen Zille is doing things. 😂”

Source: Briefly News