South Africans are furious at Woolworths after a Facebook video by marketing specialist Hamzeh Majiet went viral on 29 April 2026, reigniting outrage over the collapse of Beyers Chocolates. The news that the country’s largest independent chocolate maker entered liquidation following a fallout with Woolworths hit Mzansi hard. Many are pointing fingers directly at the retail giant.

Woolworths Store in Kenilworth, Cape Town. Image: Husskeyy

Source: UGC

People across social media have not held back, with many calling Woolworths a corporate bully. Some loyal customers have threatened to take their money elsewhere for good.

“Woolies bullying a smaller manufacturer”

Mzansi was particularly disturbed by how the order cuts played out. Woolworths slashed R100 million in orders from Beyers, then followed with another R100 million cut shortly after. That left a 34-year business partnership in ruins, along with hundreds of jobs.

Many South Africans feel a company that made nearly R150 million for Woolworths annually deserved far better treatment. At its peak, Beyers employed up to 1,000 workers and produced over 75 product lines for the retailer.

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According to multiple reports, Woolworths confirmed that Chuckles would remain on shelves through a new supplier. Briefly News reached out to Woolies for comment and no response was received by the time of this publication.

See the Facebook clip by Hamzeh Majiet below:

Mzansi reacts to the news

Sedick Dawood commented:

"Never depend on one client to keep your business going. Let's hope they come back stronger."

Pam Maritz said:

"Woolworths the bully."

Norman Hurwitz wrote:

“Woolworths is bullying a smaller manufacturer again.”

Source: Briefly News