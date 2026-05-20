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“Imagine the Banking Fees”: SA Reacts to Cape Town Taxis Going Cashless Ahead of June Launch
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“Imagine the Banking Fees”: SA Reacts to Cape Town Taxis Going Cashless Ahead of June Launch

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

Cape Town’s minibus taxi industry is going cashless on 1 June, and South Africans have a lot to say about it. The Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association announced the move this week. Commuters will tap cards or use the SAPAY app to pay for rides instead of using cash.

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CAPE TOWN TAXIS
On the left, a picture of a minibus taxi, on the right, a hand tapping a card on a card machine. Images: Marmic Taxi Parts/Denys Popov
Source: UGC

According to multiple reports, Codeta chairperson Nceba Enge confirmed that every taxi will get payment scanners and cameras. The association says the system is designed to keep commuters safer on early-morning and late-night trips. Enge admitted there could be hiccups during the early stages of the rollout.

Mzansi is divided over the new cashless system

Some commuters welcomed the news, saying it removes the hassle of finding exact change. Others pointed out that borrowing money for transport and repaying later would no longer be easy. One commuter worried about queues building up while people fumble to tap their cards.

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But it was the comments section that really got people talking. One user asked if commuters would also have to pay for the tap cards themselves. Another called for Cape Town to scrap taxis entirely and build a proper European-style public transport system instead.

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Codeta says card distribution details and route logistics will follow before the June launch date.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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