SOUTH AFRICA— A massive surge in domestic fuel costs triggered by the military conflict in Iran pushed South Africa's annual inflation rate to its highest level in nearly two years.

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A petrol attendant refuels a vehicle as soaring global oil prices drive South African inflation to a two-year high. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

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According to Bloomberg, official data released on Wednesday by Statistics South Africa confirmed that consumer prices rose to 4% in April, up from 3.1% in March. This sharp acceleration aligned perfectly with forecasts previously modelled by a panel of 17 economists.

The figures represented the most aggressive spike in fuel prices since the country adopted its formal inflation-targeting framework more than two decades ago. The South African Reserve Bank actively targeted a stable anchor of 3% for consumer inflation, a benchmark that fell under severe pressure. Global oil markets faced extreme volatility, with Brent crude prices skyrocketing by roughly 50% following military strikes involving the US and Israel in Iran on 28 February 2026. The resulting closure of the Strait of Hormuz choked off a vital global shipping lane responsible for moving a fifth of the world's petroleum and liquefied natural gas.

Financial experts warned that this energy shock would continue to warp domestic inflation data well into May. According to Bloomberg, market analysts widely expected the Monetary Policy Committee to implement a 25-basis-point interest rate hike during their meeting on May 28, which would push the repo rate to 7%.

This adjustment marked the country's first interest rate increase in three years, as policymakers scrambled to shield the local economy from the broader global inflation crisis, which forced international governments to implement strict fuel rationing and emergency tax cuts.

Source: Briefly News