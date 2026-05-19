CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— Government has unveiled massive spending plans to tackle crime and poverty, with the police and social development ministries tabling their budgets for the 2026/27 financial year on 19 May 2026 in Parliament.

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Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia (left) has tabled a R127 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and South African Police Service/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia announced a R127 billion budget for the South African Police Service in Parliament, which he said will fund a long-term strategy to rebuild public trust and dismantle criminal syndicates. According to eNCA, Cachalia stressed that reforming the police service is a multi-year project that cannot be resolved in a single budget cycle.

A major chunk of the funding will go toward revamping crime intelligence. According to eNCA, the ministry believes that better intelligence gathering is crucial for infiltrating criminal networks, predicting threats, and guiding police deployments. Cachalia stated that the department is focused on firm, clear goals rather than promising quick fixes to the country's crime crisis.

Following the police briefing, Parliament also heard from the social sector. According to eNCA, Acting Social Development Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga tabled her department's budget, which includes an allocation of over R36 billion to keep the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant running. Chikunga confirmed that the crucial financial lifeline has been extended until March 2027 to assist millions of unemployed citizens struggling with the cost of living.

Her statements come months after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the SRD would be overhauled to make way for a grant for the unemployed. Both budgets will now face parliamentary debate as oversight committees scrutinise the allocated funds, with opposition parties expected to challenge the implementation strategies for both safety and social relief.

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Source: Briefly News