Ntokozo Mbambo celebrated a significant milestone in her marriage and took to social media to share the news with her adoring fans and followers

The award-winning singer and her husband marked another year of love and unwavering partnership, celebrating nearly two decades of a beautiful marriage that continues to inspire fans across the country

Their anniversary sparked a massive wave of celebration across social media, with fans and industry peers flooding the comments section to praise the gospel power couple for their faith-driven union

Ntokozo Mbambo marked another year of marriage bliss with her husband. Images: ntokozombambo

Source: Instagram

South African gospel powerhouse Ntokozo Mbambo has taken a beautiful trip down memory lane, revealing just how long she has been building a life with her husband, Nqubeko Mbatha.

The multi-award-winning vocalist recently took to social media to celebrate their marriage milestone, marking a massive 18 years of love and partnership, by sharing nostalgic throwback photos that reminded fans that their bond dates back to their teenage years in 2001, saying that as a young girl, she had no idea what the future held.

"In 2001, a 15-year-old girl took a picture with a boy, not knowing that he would change her life forever. She didn’t know he was God’s perfect plan for her life. She didn’t know he would tell her he loved her. She didn’t know that she would fall in love with him, too. She didn’t know he would marry her 7 years later.

"She didn’t know he would be the father of her children. She didn’t know he would make her dreams come true. She didn’t know he would be patient with her & gentle with her heart. She didn’t know, but God did. And He ordered their steps toward each other."

Ntokozo Mbambo celebrated 18 years of marriage with her husband, Nqubeko Mbatha. Image: ntokozombambo

Source: Instagram

Her post was accompanied by a throwback photo from their early days in the gospel group Joyous Celebration, another snap from their wedding day, and a recent photo of the couple together.

Gushing over their enduring bond, the award-winning vocalist made it clear that time has only sweetened their relationship, expressing just how fresh their love still feels today.

"18 years of marriage later, it feels like our love story has just begun, @nqbkm. We practically grew up together, and I wouldn’t have it any other way."

See Ntokozo Mbambo's post below.

Mzansi celebrates Ntokozo Mbambo's anniversary

Fans and peers gathered in the comment section to celebrate the couple's enduring love. Read some of the comments below.

Actress Gail Mabalane said:

"But GOD knew! What an awesome God we serve! May your marriage continue to be blessed and continue to be a blessing."

Singer and radio personality Nandi Madida wrote:

"Happy anniversary! We love you both! It’s a God thing."

Veteran media personality Zizo Beda cheered:

"I love this for you. God bless you abundantly!"

Actress Inno Sadiki added:

"To many more years. Congrats, sis. This is what we call a kingdom marriage."

Anele Mdoda and husband celebrate anniversary

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda and her husband, Bonlelela Mgudlwa, on their first wedding anniversary.

The couple dedicated heartfelt messages to one another to mark their big day, and their celebrity friends flooded the couple’s posts with love, jokes, and well-wishes.

Source: Briefly News