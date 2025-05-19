Gospel fraternity power couple Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha have celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary

The couple took to their social media pages and penned sweet, loving notes to one another, declaring their undying love

Mzansi celebrated the couple, who recently welcomed their third child, and they sent some loving messages of encouragement

Love is in the air in the Mbatha household. Ntokozo Mbambo and her adoring husband took turns reminding one another why they took those marriage vows 17 years ago.

Ntokozo Mbambo and husband Nqubeko Mbatha celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. Image: Nqbkm

The Mbathas share loving messages on anniversary

The pianist, Nqubeko Mbatha, shared an adorable Instagram video with his wife, Ntokozo, and he expressed how much he continues to love her.

"17 wami my seventeen. I loved you then, I love you now. Life is so good with you. You are the evidence of God’s favour in my life," he said, ending his message with a bold "I love you."

Gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha marked 17 years married. Image: Nqbkm

For Ntokozo Mbambo she reflected on God's grace upon her life after having married her husband for seventeen years.

"Today we celebrate our 17th anniversary on the 17th. God has been so good to us! Thank you, Jesus!" she exclaimed.

She then directed a loving message to Nqubeko, expressing her undying love for him and his husband skills.

"To the husband of my youth, there are no words to describe how grateful I am that you found me. You are God's perfect plan for my life. Your husbanding skills are on a heavenly level, uhamba wedwa. Thank you for being honourable, kind, generous, patient, gracious, basically, you have shown me what it means to be Christ-like. Thank you for loving me loudly. No one makes me laugh like you do. Every fibre of me loves every fibre of you. 17 years locked in, forever to go. Happy Anniversary. husband @nqbkm. Ps. He still looks at me like this," she mentioned.

Ntokozo and hubby welcome baby

Closing off 2024, Ntokozo and Nqubeko expanded their family by adding a third member. They kept their pregnancy low-key, but they confirmed the birth of their adoring bundle of joy.

Quoting James‬ ‭1‬:‭17‬ ‭(NKJV‬), Mbambo said:

"2024 has been a great year. 'Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.' Our good & perfect little gift. Thank you, Jesus," Mbambo wrote.

Mzansi shares sweet messages to the Mbathas

Fans and industry mates celebrated the Mbatha's wonderful milestone. Here are some of the reactions:

Dumi_mkokstads said:

"I wanna look at my wife the way @nqbkm looked at you, mama here. Congratulations. Mbathas."

Innosadiki gushed:

"Happy anniversary, fam. A good marriage is a gift from God. Enjoy it and continue to celebrate your union. We celebrate you today."

Khayamthethwa gushed:

"Happy happy anniversary fam!"

Nomcebozwide shared:

"Happy anniversary family. May the Lord continue to bless your union."

Dudutsobane said:

"Happy anniversary, fam. May the Lord continue blessing your beautiful union."

Dr_ziphozenkosi wished:

"We love you so much. Happiest anniversary."

