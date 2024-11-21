Ntokozo Mbambo and her husband, Nqubeko Mbatha, are said to be expecting their third child

The Gospel powerhouse had announced that she would be taking a much-needed break from gigs

She and her husband are keeping this pregnancy very private, as she has not made an announcement

Gospel stars Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha are expanding their family. Image: @ntokozombambo

South African gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo and her husband, Nqubeko Mbatha, are allegedly expecting.

Why Ntokozo Mbambo is taking a break from gigs?

Following Ntokozo Mbambo's recent announcement that she would be taking a break from making public appearances, the real reason for this has been speculated.

According to ZiMoja, the Jehovah Is Your Name hitmaker is pregnant. This would be her and her husband Nqubeko Mbatha's third child together.

A source told the news publication that Ntokozo has been wearing a kaftan, a loose and lengthy dress which conceals her alleged pregnancy.

"If you haven't noticed, she has been rocking kaftans and doesn't post anything that shows her stomach," the news publication quoted the source.

It is also alleged that she is in her third trimester and has a very radiant pregnancy glow.

Ntokozo issues statement on gig cancellation

This week, her management team, WYZ Media, issued a statement announcing the sudden cancellation of her shows, saying she needs to take a break.

"On behalf of our artist, Ntokozo Mbambo, we confirm that she has recently been booked off for rest. She has been committed to attending a number of engagements in the coming weeks, however, she is not in a position to honour them as she takes time to rest."

The couple is sticking to the tradition of not revealing much about their personal lives as they refrain from posting their two children.

Mbamo and Nqubeko are allegedly due to welcome their baby anytime soon.

