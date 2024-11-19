Award-winning Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo has cancelled all her shows due to health concerns

Her management team, WYZ Media, released a statement on social media on her behalf

The statement regarding Mbambo's cancelling her shows was posted on their Instagram pages

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo cancelled all her shows. Image: @ntokozombambo

Source: Instagram

The South African Gospel Singer Ntokozo Mbambo and her team recently announced on social media that the star has cancelled her upcoming shows.

This was due to her health concerns, as they mentioned that Mbambo was advised to take a break as she had been booked off. Her management team, WYZ Media, released a statement regarding the sudden cancellation of shows and explained why.

The statement was posted on her Instagram page, and it reads:

"On behalf of our artist, Ntokozo Mbambo, we confirm that she has recently been booked off for rest. She has been committed to attending a number of engagements in the coming weeks, however, she is not in a position to honour them as she takes time to rest."

See the post below:

Mbambo to sing the national anthem

Former Joyous Celebration singer Ntokozo Mbambo has been announced as the South African national anthem singer ahead of the highly anticipated rugby match. The South African rugby team, the Springboks, will face Ireland in the second Test match in Durban on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

@Koko_Records shared on Twitter (X) that the multi-award-winning Gospel singing sensation will sing her rendition of the anthem at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium. Social media users praised Ntokozo Mbambo for singing the national anthem against Ireland at the Springboks game. @zeembambo posted a video to show that Ntokozo hit all the right notes.

KB Motsilanyane sings national anthem in Springboks game

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African singer and actress KB Motsilanyane made an appearance at the Springbok's first international game against Ireland.

Singer KB Motsilanyane took to the stage ahead of the game and sang Mzansi's national anthem. People on social media were very impressed by the video of KB Motsilanyane's unexpected appearance at the game.

Source: Briefly News