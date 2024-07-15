Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo sang the national anthem before the Springboks vs Ireland game

The second Test match took place in Durban at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium

Although the Springboks lost, Ntokozo Mbambo described the moment for her as surreal

Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo wowed Springbok fans when she led the boys in singing the South African national anthem.

Ntokozo Mbambo described the moment she sang the national anthem as surreal. Image: @ntokozombambo on Instagram/ Oupa Bopap on Getty Images

Ntokozo sings national anthem for Springboks match

The Gospel powerhouse Ntokozo Mbambo said her first experience singing the national anthem was surreal. The Springboks faced Ireland in their second game for 2024 at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium.

On X, @zeembambo posted a video of Ntokozo in action:

How Ntokozo felt leading Springboks to victory

The boys might have lost, but for Ntokozo Mbambo, the moment for the was surreal. Taking to Instagram, Ntokozo said she was honoured and she expressed gratitude.

"What an HONOUR to have sung the South African national anthem for the first time for @bokrugby in my home town of Durban! It was surreal. Thank you Father for the many many blessings, amen!"

Netizens laud Ntokozo for singing abilities

Mzansi gave Ntokozo a huge round of applause for her powerful rendition.

mtimandzesc praised:

"Sis Ntokozo, your vocals are unmatched. We love you."

kokorecordsmusic said:

"Yes Mama."

mmatema_ gushed:

"So much poise, elegance, and class. Oh, you nailed it, sis! Congratulations! I wanted to come give you a big hug at OneManshow even."

sibamtongana exclaimed:

"Look at God!!!!!!! You were incredible!!!!! It was goosebumps!!!!!!"

mrboo_sa asked:

"I am saying from now on going forward please do sing it for every national team."

Mahalia Buchanan gushed:

"You looked and sounded so beautiful."

kgosi_sa shared:

"When I heard that first note at “Nkosi..” I was like at this key, we are about to experience something AMAZING at the last note “…our land..” and YEEEEY! MA’AM!!!"

KB Motsilanyane sings national anthem in Springboks game

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African singer and actress KB Motsilanyane made an appearance at the Springbok's first international game against Ireland.

KB Motsilanyane took to the stage ahead of the game and sang the national anthem. People on social media were very impressed by the video of KB Motsilanyane's unexpected appearance at the game.

